Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 27/08/2020

Matt Maeson Achieves Two Billboard No 1 Alternative Hits On Debut Album

Matt Maeson Achieves Two Billboard No 1 Alternative Hits On Debut Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Maeson has achieved another Alternative Radio #1 hit with "Hallucinogenics," taken from his 2019 debut album Bank On The Funeral. "Hallucinogenics" marks Maeson's 2nd #1 at Alt Radio in 12 months, following his single "Cringe" that hit #1 this same week last year. Matt's poignant new track "Giants" was recently released as part of Atlantic Records' upcoming At Home With The Kids compilation in support of Save The Children. He has also been working on a new artist project, which will make its debut very soon.

2019 was a monumental year for Maeson, releasing his debut album Bank On The Funeral and receiving his first Alt Radio #1 and RIAA-Gold certification for "Cringe," which spent four consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alt Songs chart after a steady 25-week climb.

Matt Maeson's extraordinary debut EP BANK ON THE FUNERAL earned wide-ranging critical applause upon its April 2019 release. "Maeson has been impressing the world with his dynamically emotional lyrics and equally powerful melodies with every song he releases," raved Ones To Watch, "and BANK ON THE FUNERAL is no different. His authoritative voice commands the attention of anyone in earshot. Maeson strays on the lines between folk and alternative-pop, showcasing his diverse inspirations ranging from Johnny Cash to Kurt Cobain."

Hailed by American Songwriter for "(creating) a sound unlike much else out there," Matt Maeson has been on a remarkable journey all his life. The Chesapeake Bay, VA-native grew up on tour, traveling and performing with his parents' prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America. His experiences - which include winning over crowds of naked women and Hells Angels at the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota - inspired him to begin writing songs, spare and powerful confessionals infused with additional strength via his raw, soulful vocal approach.

Maeson posted his first songs online in late 2015 and immediately drew attention as a major new songwriting voice. In summer 2016, Maeson embarked on his first US headline tour, presented by Communion, the influential artists' collective co-founded by Mumford and Sons' Ben Lovett and responsible for kickstarting the careers of such like-minded artists as Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka, and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Since then, Maeson has continued to live much of his life on the road, touring alongside artists like Jaymes Young, Bishop Briggs, and Vallis Alps while also lighting up on his own at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Forecastle, and more.






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon To Benefit Music Health Alliance Features More Than 40 Artist Performances Over 4 Days
Alternative Metal Band, Alborn, Sign Distribution Deal With Imagen Records; Release Debut EP "Impairative" On August 28, 2020
Global Music Match Unites 96 Artists From 14 Countries Around The World
Our Love By The Sidow Sobrino Duo Is A Love Anthem You'll Remember Forever!
Pop Smoke Releases New Video "Mood Swings" Ft. Lil Tjay
Yo-Yo Ma Joins Raffi And Lindsay Munroe On "For All You Do" - A New Song Of Thanks For Essential Workers
Country Music Veteran Glen Templeton Finds His Voice In New Single
Portugal. The Man Releases Cover Of 'Tomorrow' From Annie




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0274429 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025568008422852 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how