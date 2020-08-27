Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/08/2020

Evan Taylor & Sarah Safaie Will Release Debut Single

Evan Taylor & Sarah Safaie Will Release Debut Single
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Trig" is the debut single from the recently formed band "Purple Witch of Culver," which features saxophonist Sarah Safaie and producer / multi-instrumentalist Evan Taylor, being released for digital download and streaming platforms on Loantaka Records September 18.

The song-just over four minutes of tight, interlocking bass and drums groove punctuated with blasts of saxophone and Safaie's stone-old intonations of chaos and hope-sounds like little else populating the current musical landscape. It's a reflection of the diverse influences both Safaie and Taylor brought to the spontaneous recording session at which it was birthed.

Raised on Bebop and straight ahead Jazz, before an obsession with Parliament-Funkadelic (the other Jazz kids took to calling her "funky child") illuminated other musical avenues. Safaie moved to New York City out of high school to attend the New School for Jazz. While there, she once again ventured out of the traditional Jazz world, discovering the city's vibrant experimental Noise and warehouse art scenes.

Ultimately it was her involvement with the legendary St. Mark's Church Poetry Project in the East Village she says is the biggest influence on "Trig." She cites seminal poets Eileen Myles, Alice Notley, and Bernadette Mayer as her chief inspirations, noting that all three "have changed the way I approach writing."

It's this literary intensity, culled from these luminaries, that fuels "Trig," as Safaie intones:
"there's sacred love
at the surface
so close to truth
ecstatic"

A move to Los Angeles in January 2020 followed by the onset of the COVID-10 pandemic, led her to finally distill these disparate influences into something of her own.
"I went to so many shows just absorbing, but now that I'm out here, and especially now that we're in this era, it just feels like the right time to put it all together and put something new out there."

Shortly after her arrival in L.A., she met and felt an immediate musical connection with Taylor, whose credits and list of collaborators include Jimmy Destri (Blondie), Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads, Modern Lovers), mike watt, Theresa Wayman (Warpaint), Money Mark (Beastie Boys), in addition to running the LA-based label Loantaka Records (Sofia Bolt, Jess Cornelius).

Most notably for Safaie, Taylor was part of the extended Parliament family, having worked as production partner with Bernie Worrell, the keyboard wizard of Parliament-Funkadelic, and collaborator with Talking Heads.

The song emerged out of thin air at an informal session intended to try out some new material Safaie had been working on with Taylor engineering. "Trig" was conceived and recorded in a single day at Loantaka Sound studios using a strictly analog recording set-up. The two of them contributing instrumental work; Safaie's vocal was delivered in one take.

Safaie says the experience felt both organic and electrifying, leading the pair to decide to make their partnership a full-fledged band. "We were so inspired by that first song that we just wanted to keep doing more."
"Trig" will be released on Taylor's Loantaka Records with plans to release more music in Fall of 2020 and early 2021.






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon To Benefit Music Health Alliance Features More Than 40 Artist Performances Over 4 Days
Alternative Metal Band, Alborn, Sign Distribution Deal With Imagen Records; Release Debut EP "Impairative" On August 28, 2020
America Mark 50th Anniversary With "Remembering," A Newly Recorded Song + Lyric Video From Box Set Out 8/28
Yo-Yo Ma Joins Raffi And Lindsay Munroe On "For All You Do" - A New Song Of Thanks For Essential Workers
Icelandic Emotional Post-Rock Collective Var Unveil Music Video For Anthemic, Dreamy New Video "Run" On The Alternative
Experimental Psychedelic Tropical Artist Cienfue Releases Remix For "Open Her Eyes (Eyes Wide Open Remix)"
Country Music Veteran Glen Templeton Finds His Voice In New Single
Pop Smoke Releases New Video "Mood Swings" Ft. Lil Tjay




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0259981 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028040409088135 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how