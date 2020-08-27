Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 27/08/2020

Gracey Shares Brand New Single 'Like That'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRACEY, the most unstoppable new voice in UK pop, has shared her outstanding new single "Like That." Released today via Interscope, the new song features vocals from US newcomer Alexander 23.

The 22-year-old Brighton born star is showing no signs of slowing down and her new single finds her sounding more commanding than ever before. Gleefully grappling with the trials and tribulations of moving on and moving forward, "Like That" finds GRACEY working alongside the hugely hyped Chicago based singer Alexander 23, together creating a chart-headed pop rocket that's fast-paced, mischievous and catchy-as-hell.

So far, 2020 has seen GRACEY's star set firmly in ascent. Not only has she recently celebrated her first Top 10 single with 220 Kid collaboration "Don't Need Love," but she's had a TikTok hit of her own with lockdown anthem "Alone In My Room (Gone)" and has become a household name at Radio 1 in the UK. Her single "Empty Love" (ft. Ruel) was listed by Billboard in their "cool new pop songs" round up the week of release and prompted the LA Weekly to interview her about her favorite pop song.

GRACEY recently took over the Instagram account for Ones To Watch giving their 60K+ followers a behind-the-scenes look at a day in her life, talking about "Don't Need Love," and her debut single "Different Things." She also sat down at the piano to sing the chorus for "Empty Love." Despite the difficulties facing all emerging artists at the moment, GRACEY's open and honest pop brilliance has shone through - telling straight-up relatable truths about the internet, pressures of social media and first-time heartbreak.






