Manila Grey Releases 'Shibuya' Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vancouver duo MANILA GREY have unveiled their new single 'Shibuya', the second release in quick succession, out August 26th.

'Shibuya' again sees MANILA GREY craft a trap-infused track that draws on the pair's Asian heritage. Produced by fellow Vancouverite Azel North, the slick hip-hop cut is demonstrative of an act that continues to grow in both stature and popularity.



The smooth vibes of 'Shibuya' contrasts the more upbeat 'Blue Vegeta', released last month. Both tracks are set to feature on MANILA GREY's forthcoming No Saints On Knight Street project, due for release later this year.



Garnering over 50 million streams across Spotify and YouTube in just 2 years, MANILA GREY are recognized as one of the leading lights from the new wave of hip-hop and R&B acts that have emerged from the Canadian west coast. The duo broke onto the scene with hits 'Timezones' and 'Silver Skies', building on their now-signature high-speed nightrider world. Since their inception, the duo have received support from the likes of music tastemakers Complex who named them as '2020 Ones To Watch', Hypebeast, RESPECT Mag, Lyrical Lemonade and Hot 97.



