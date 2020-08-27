Flamingosis Drops An Ode To Summer Anthem 'Wild Summer'





With his latest release 'Wild Summer', Flamingosis re-introduces himself to the world with his new sound and solidifies himself as an unstoppable force as both an artist and producer. 'Wild Summer' will be available on all streaming platforms Wednesday, August 26th. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Electronic and future funk producer Flamingosis reveals his latest summer hit 'Wild Summer' out on Wednesday, August 26th. The track marks the first in a string of releases embodying Flamingosis' new sound.'Wild Summer' kicks off with a combination of chill wave notes and smooth vocals, delicately leading into exuberant trumpet sounds that set the tone for the track. Forming a strong rhythmic groove carried throughout the single, 'Wild Summer' features bold electric guitar riffs and percussion-soaked melodies that transcend from a collection of breezy feel-good beats to a multi-dimensional electronic paradise. A truly hypnotic tune, 'Wild Summer' is the perfect soundtrack for a hot summer beach day or chill cruise down the highway.Paying homage to his family in the official music video for 'Wild Summer', Flamingosis incorporates old footage of his father and uncle who were world-renowned professional frisbee players back in the 1970s-1980s. His father and uncle coined the term "Flamingosis" as a freestyle frisbee move, hence the moniker.Flamingosis (real name Aaron Velasquez) splices together old school soul, wild funk, and D.I.Y. electronic with a radiant message meant for any moment. After generating 100 million streams, attracting 100K cumulative social media followers, and receiving acclaim from Pitchfork, MTV, and many more, the New Jersey-raised and Brooklyn-based artist continues to push the boundaries of what's seemingly possible. Since 2012, he has carved out a niche of his own and worked alongside A-List producers in the studio and on stage with Big Gigantic, GRiZ, Madeon, Tokimonsta, and Matoma, among others. He's graced the bills of festivals such as Austin City Limits, Electric Forest, Okeechobee, Holy Ship!, and Voodoo Music + Arts, to name a few. Critical acclaim followed with Pitchfork describing " Believe In Me " as "a new summer anthem." Regarding 2016's Bright Moments, MTV wrote, "The producer's new album weaves smooth 1970s and 1980s samples into perfect grooves." Moving into 2020, Flamingosis spent over a year in the studio perfecting his crafting and working on his new sound.With his latest release 'Wild Summer', Flamingosis re-introduces himself to the world with his new sound and solidifies himself as an unstoppable force as both an artist and producer. 'Wild Summer' will be available on all streaming platforms Wednesday, August 26th.



