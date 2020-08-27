Clouzine Magazine Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary [2016 - 2020]





https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Started with its first issue in Summer 2016, Clouzine published its issue #23 this month and #24 is coming this Fall. In four years the magazine made it to one of the most prolific magazines active in the independent scene. During the four years the mag supported hundreds of artists with reviews, interviews,adding artists to new releases and Discoveries Sections. A great team of reviewers accompanied Clouzine during its great journey.Mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, the magazine supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media; also against the lethargy of some artists resulting from that mentioned ignorance by the media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru the research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar. Possibly one of the real international magazines covering independent artists from India to Turkey, from New Zealand to Greece.CLOUZINE covers independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses, a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, supports in the social media, in its newsletters and publishings.Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.htmlEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



