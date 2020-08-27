Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 27/08/2020

Jeremy McComb Inks Label Deal With Average Joes Entertainment

Jeremy McComb Inks Label Deal With Average Joes Entertainment
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country Singer/Songwriter, Jeremy McComb, has joined the artist roster at Nashville-based Average Joes Entertainment, it was announced today. McComb will release his new single, "Cotton's Getting High," on September 25, 2020. Produced by Nick Gibbens, "Cotton's Getting High," a well-crafted, kick-it-up-a-notch barn burner, was written by Luke Laird, Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally.
"Jeremy's craft as a storyteller, musician and entertainer, coupled with his relentless work ethic, truly make him stand out from the crowd. The entire Average Joes' team is excited to have him on board," Forrest Latta, Average Joes' V.P./A&R.

A modern-day troubadour, McComb was born and raised in Idaho. He has been touring relentlessly honing his live performance skills for over a decade. In addition to being a touring musician, McComb has released four albums, charted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, written songs for projects selling over 6 millions units, including a Grammy-nominated soundtrack ("Blue Collar Comedy Tour - One For The Road"), worked in radio as a programmer and tour managed comedy sensation, Larry The Cable Guy.
For additional information, visit www.jeremymccomb.com.






