News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/08/2020

The Uneven - New Single "No More Violations"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Uneven
[th ee uhn-ee-vuhn ]
"Someone has to be in control in fear of what I will see. Someone has insulted my integrity" (Andrew Hooker)
The Uneven aspires to bridge the fuzz and sludge of 70s hard rock with the guttural ferocity of 90s alternative metal, while never forgetting the primal roots of the blues.

The Uneven is influenced by iconic groups like
Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden, and Nine Inch Nails. While many hard rock and metal bands focus on the doom and gloom, The Unevens' message is to fight for truth, to self-empower, and to overcome adversity. The Uneven released their debut single, "Punching Bag" on June 5, 2020. The single received attention from multiple international blogs, was premiered by UK blogger, "Outlaws of the Sun", and has been in rotation at various radio stations throughout the U.S. and Europe.

The Uneven released their second single, "No More Violations" on all streaming platforms, august 14, 2020. The single is supported with another self-directed and produced music video by the band's bassist,
Michael Meadows.
Guitarist and vocalist, Andrew Hooker, penned the single in 2019, but says "the song's message, surprisingly, rings more true today than ever before, due to our country's racial unrest and the viral
pandemic."
"No More Violations" was recorded in the outskirts of Nashville, TN at The Cave Studios in Leipers Fork, TN, and was recorded, mixed, and produced by Patrick Thrasher (Rush, Metallica, Red Hot Chilli
Peppers).

The Uneven is:
Andrew Hooker - guitar/lead vocals
Michael Meadows - bass guitar/b.g.vocals
Simona Bressi - drums
https://theunevenband.com/
https://www.facebook.com/theunevenofficial/
https://twitter.com/search?q=%40TUneven






