News
RnB 27/08/2020

iTunes And Music Week Charts Topped By JayQ The Legend - Official Video For 'Amazing Girl' Out Now!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You might have thought that with all the amazing tracks released from stars like Beyoncé, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, and Dutchavelli in recent weeks, there'd be no room for underdogs in this week's black music charts. However, British Virgin Islands bred JayQ the Legend has snagged the number 2 spot in last week's charts, leaving the big stars playing catch-up to his recently released summer anthem 'Amazing Girl'.

Speaking about the success of the track, JayQ stated his joy that a song celebrating women is nearing the top spot: "I hoped this song would catch quickly", says JayQ The Legend, "it's time we celebrate and respect women, and show them how truly amazing they are!"

Inspired by the world around him in his song writing, JayQ wrote his latest single 'Amazing Girl' in anticipation of more women assuming power in high-up political positions in 2020. JayQ had a potential woman US VP candidate in mind when he wrote the song back in April.

Having already topped the iTunes charts and entering the UK and US official charts, JayQ is currently experiencing great success and a lot of interest from Major Labels. With the new music video already gaining support from MTV VOD, VH1 soul and MTV Jams, more momentum is sure to head towards Amazing Girl and his upcoming releases.

We've got a lot of making up to do for lost time this summer - so make this summer anthem last and keep your eyes peeled for what JayQ the Legend will breakthrough with next!

Listen to 'Amazing Girl' here:
https://soundcloud.com/breakoutmusicofficial/amazing-girl-jayq-the-legend-em1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Breakout-Music-2161719050589994/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JayQTheLegend
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jayqthelegend/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/breakoutmusicofficial
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/45tPOjgEGC31MA5YNCrz7E
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoeFTeA2cQ8GPlxs1kPGD9A/






