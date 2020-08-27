Fires In The Distance-Eechoes From Deep November





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FIRES IN THE DISTANCE will release their debut album, titled Echoes From Deep November, via Prosthetic Records this September. The Connecticut four-piece were originally planning to self-release the melodic death-doom metal opus as a studio project but were soon snagged by Prosthetic who were instantly hooked on their innovative take on the genre.Over the course of six melancholic tracks, Echoes From Deep November charts a perpetual struggle with mental health and the tribulations of living with deep rooted depression. Each track documents peaks and plateaus of inner torment, internal rationalisation and an ongoing struggle to survive. Additionally, personal experiences witnessing pain and struggle in others feeds into the cacophony of anguish and oppression.For those who have sought solace in the work of Type O Negative or raised their fist to Swallow The Sun, or banged their head in a sombre fashion to Paradise Lost, there is sure to be plenty to discover on these atmosphere-laden missives. With delicate keys overlaid on pulsating passages of melancholy, Echoes From Deep November is a truly immersive experience.The project originated by chance, as the first song written was intended for Yegor, Craig and Kyle's melodic death metal band, Archaic Decapitator. Shortly after, it became apparent that the feeling and direction was entirely different and deserved a separate project of its own. This presented Yegor with an opportunity to explore a completely different musical direction and soundscape as a long-time fan of doom metal and atmospheric music in general. Fortunately the writing process was fluid and felt completely natural and he invited Kristian, Craig and Kyle to officially join the group and complete the lineup.Written throughout 2018 and 2019, Echoes From Deep November was recorded with producer Dave Kaminsky (Infera Bruo, Stone Healer), who the band describe as being like a fifth member. Their desire to capture the organic nature of their live sound has paid dividends; each of the six tracks reverberates with energy and emotion. Haunting artwork by Caelen Stokkermans finishes off the pensive package of melodic doom with a macabre flourish.Echoes From Deep November will be released via Prosthetic Records on September 18.Kristian Grimaldi - Guitars/VocalsYegor Savonin - Guitars/KeyboardsKyle Quintin - Drums Craig Breitsprecher - Bass/Vocals



