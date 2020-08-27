Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 27/08/2020

Rob Williams - "Weathering The Storm, Vol. 1"

Rob Williams - "Weathering The Storm, Vol. 1"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Richmond, VA-based Americana/roots rock singer-songwriter Rob Williams is set to release his fourth album, Weathering the Storm, Vol. 1, on August 28, 2020. A natural storyteller who crafts melodies and narratives with intelligence and ease, Williams is known for his compelling, character-driven songs, and, with his new album, he shares his most moving and intimate work yet. Full of beauty and balance, each track reveals the characteristic poise and brightness of Williams' songwriting, blending the relaxed, free-wheeling spirit of old classic country with a new, more modern consciousness.

Unlike his previous two albums, which were recorded over short periods of time at studios far from Virginia, Williams returned to the same process he'd used on his very first album for Weathering the Storm, Vol. 1: a year-long course of mini-recording sessions at Sound of Music Studio in Richmond. The album was produced by John Morand, and its refined sense of cohesion comes in part from allowing more space for the recording process. "I'd never really taken my time to record before this," Williams says. "Spreading it out gave me time to fill in the gaps, step back and listen for a while, and figure out what was needed or what needed to be let go."

While the album title may conjure images of the country's recent tornado devastation or the general upheaval of American life in 2020, the root inspiration is Williams' personal experience with depression. An album that blends elegance, approachability, and a refreshing amount of candor, Weathering the Storm, Vol. 1 features driving acoustic guitar rhythms, warm horn harmonies, and the introduction of newer elements like raw electric guitar and textured vocal effects. The songs on the album reside between the rough calm of alt-rock bands like The Wallflowers and the open-hearted, windows-down purity of artists like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

An academic with a doctorate in educational leadership, Richmond, VA-born-and-bred Williams was fascinated by music from the start. Inspired by everything from early R.E.M. and The Beatles to contemporaries Craig Finn and Josh Ritter, he has developed an intuitive ability to translate lived and imagined experiences into catchy, well-crafted, and engaging music. Williams honed his talent for making memorable Americana, country, and alt-rock in several bands (Contocook Line, Joe Buck, Jr.) before releasing his first solo album, A Place in the Sun, in 2013. In 2015, Williams released his second solo album, Southern FM, recorded in Dallas, showcasing his ability to produce expansive, nuanced acoustic roots rock. An Hour Before Daylight, recorded in Maine and Williams' third solo album, further demonstrated his knack for succinct and gripping narratives.

His dynamic, varied stories are not only entertaining but straightforward in their humanness. "They're like character studies," Williams says. "There are certain boundaries for songs, as opposed to storytelling, that help you make choices - only a certain number of syllables per line, for example. I like that challenge: finding just the right word, just the right line."

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams is unable to tour right now. Fans eager to see him live can catch his "Basement Sessions" livestream on his Facebook page at 8 p.m. eastern tonight (August 27th) for a special album release session.

Past press praise:
"…lilting, lyrically rich… Williams tells stories that captivate and ring true." - No Depression
"A confessional singer in the spirit of Bob Dylan, Tom Waits or Tom Petty, Rob Williams is a pure storyteller at heart." - IndieMinded.com
"…one of the most enjoyable listens of the year." - Independent Clauses
"…Williams' words ring heavy with an emotional tone ripe with allegories and historical cues you'd expect from the birth-state of America. It's soft and rugged, wholesome and powerful, and takes you on a ride through each song. ...a rhythm roller coaster of blues, Americana, and smoky bar voices that sound so familiar." - Nashville Music Guide
"In times of instability, oppression, division, and cultural chaos, artists are there to question the status quo, using their creativity to bring overlooked issues to light. …Rob Williams [did] just that with the release of his new album, An Hour Before Daylight." - Mother Church Pew
"…a gentle roadhouse jamboree…" - Maximum Ink
"…unique, melodic hook-laden style of Folk-abilly… Rob Williams' heartfelt vocals and lyrical insights play like a wondrous dream you half remember as you wake..." - Turnstyled Junkpiled
"…instantly memorable…" - The Daily Country
https://www.robwilliamsacoustic.com/






Most read news of the week
Country Music Veteran Glen Templeton Finds His Voice In New Single
Icelandic Emotional Post-Rock Collective Var Unveil Music Video For Anthemic, Dreamy New Video "Run" On The Alternative
BMG Mourns The Loss Of Alt-Country Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle
Big Sean Announces September 4th Release Date For Highly Anticipated New Album Detroit 2
Luke Laird Releases Full Length Album 'Music Row' On September 18, 2020
Bon Jovi Takes To The Streets Of New York Amid Pandemic For New Video "Do What You Can"
Grammy-Nominated Producer/Songwriter JT Daly's Mad Wave Release Official Video For "Mad Wave"
From Barroom To The Bible, Blues Music Awards Nominee Blesses With Gospel Single
Jason Derulo Announces 'Take You Dancing' Music Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0207491 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017297267913818 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how