



Ellie performed a number of tracks from her chart topping new album "



As Ellie moved throughout the world famous museum in London for various parts of the show she was joined by dancer Nafisah Baba (BBC Young Dancer 2017) who brought the performance together with her elegant movements. In the main room Ellie was accompanied by an ensemble of live musicians and backing singers which brought her music alive in ways never heard before by fans.



Speaking about the event Ellie states "Wow! What an evening! Thank you so much to everyone who watched the show. It feels so good to be performing live again, especially being surrounded by so many incredibly talented musicians to bring these songs to life. We wanted to make the show as special as possible so I really hope you all enjoyed it. I can't wait to be performing in front of you all again and to hear you sing them back at me."



Ellie's outfits last night was created by dutch designer RVDK (Ronald van der Kemp). The bespoke bright red fitted robe manteau in satin back crepe with a pink belted overskirt in shocking pink techno duchesse and powder pink silk mousseline, were all created with leftover fabric and vintage collections from the Ronald van der Kemp archives, following the Eco-Age Green Carpet Challenge principles - an initiative to ensure that sustainable fashion is highlighted and celebrated in high impact.



SET LIST:

START

POWER

SLOW GRENADE FT LAUV

NEW HEIGHTS

BLEACH

LOVE ME LIKE YOU DO

TIDES

WOMAN

FLUX FT MANU DELGADO

CYAN

OVERTURE

WORRY ABOUT ME FT BLACKBEAR

HOW DEEP

CLOSE TO ME FT DIPLO

LOVE I'M GIVEN

BURN

BRIGHTEST BLUE



Ellie's new album "

The new album "



The GCC is Eco-Age's world-renowned communications arm. It is a dynamic platform, pairing glamour and ethics to raise the profile of sustainability, ethics and social welfare. From the Golden Globes to the Cannes Film Festival, the GCC collaborates with iconic design houses to win widespread critical acclaim and international media attention.

