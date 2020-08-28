Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 28/08/2020

Some More Performers At The ACM Awards Have Been Announced

Some More Performers At The ACM Awards Have Been Announced
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS, Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions today announced Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi as performers for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, a night of heart and hits live from Nashville.

Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards® will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.

For the first time in the show's history, the 55th ACM Awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic Country Music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Artists at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing "Hole in the Bottle," Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit "I Hope," Maren Morris, this year's most nominated female artist, performing "To Hell & Back," Old Dominion, this year's most nominated group, performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett, this year's most nominated male artist, featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit "Beer Can't Fix."

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen performing his No.1 hit "Make Me Want To," Luke Combs performing "Better Together," Miranda Lambert featuring Songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick performing the smash hit "Bluebird," and Tim McGraw performing his recently released single "I Called Mama." Additional acts and presenters, including artists performing from the Grand Ole Opry House, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previously announced performers include newly crowned ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Riley Green and ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes. Both will perform from the Ryman. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook, follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.






Most read news of the week
Country Music Veteran Glen Templeton Finds His Voice In New Single
Icelandic Emotional Post-Rock Collective Var Unveil Music Video For Anthemic, Dreamy New Video "Run" On The Alternative
BMG Mourns The Loss Of Alt-Country Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle
Big Sean Announces September 4th Release Date For Highly Anticipated New Album Detroit 2
Luke Laird Releases Full Length Album 'Music Row' On September 18, 2020
Bon Jovi Takes To The Streets Of New York Amid Pandemic For New Video "Do What You Can"
Grammy-Nominated Producer/Songwriter JT Daly's Mad Wave Release Official Video For "Mad Wave"
Jason Derulo Announces 'Take You Dancing' Music Video
From Barroom To The Bible, Blues Music Awards Nominee Blesses With Gospel Single




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0212560 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020992755889893 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how