Alternative Folk Artist Jeremy Squires 'Many Moons' Due Friday 8/28 Via Blackbird Record Label

Pre-order MANY MOONS digitally at https://ffm.to/1rlxrre. The album will also be available on CD which can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On his 10th album overall, MANY MOONS, North Carolina-based alternative/folk artist JEREMY SQUIRES poignantly blends traditional folk roots with alternative-leaning sounds-an unexpected result which came about by the singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist having written the album on his analog keyboard.Due this Friday, August 28 via Manda Mosher's California-based Blackbird Record Label, MANY MOONS takes listeners on an emotive journey across its ten tracks-which JEREMY self-recorded (including vocals, guitars, bass, drums, percussion, piano and synth)-as he shares the struggles he's endured throughout his life from dealing with his own mental health issues and its effect on those close to him to losing his mother to opioid addiction. His friend and fellow musician Whit Wright (American Aquarium, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves) lends assistance on pedal steel guitar adding to the album's unique sonic texture.For MANY MOONS, JEREMY has received premiere coverage from outlets including American Songwriter ("Hazy"), The Bluegrass Situation ("Cast Spells") and Americana Highways (" Labyrinth "). In the coming weeks, look for him to share a new music video for "Swan Dive" which is a deeply personal song that depicts his mother's struggle with addiction and her untimely passing.Pre-order MANY MOONS digitally at https://ffm.to/1rlxrre. The album will also be available on CD which can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp.



