The Black Keys Release "Let's Rock" 45-RPM Deluxe Edition For Record Store Day On August 29, 2020





"



Also among this Saturday's Record Store releases are two classic k.d. lang albums from Warners:



Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, has taken place annually in April. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 13th annual Record Store Day is being replaced by RSD Drops, three separate title drop dates set to take place on three Saturdays: August 29, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A limited-edition, 45-RPM version of The Black Keys' chart-topping ninth album, "Let's Rock," will be available from independent record stores around the world this Saturday, August 29, for part one of this year's Record Store Day. The new Record Store Day edition of " Let's Rock " is pressed on two 180-gram vinyl discs and comes in a deluxe holographic gatefold jacket, with each piece individually numbered. The set is limited to 7,500 pieces worldwide. Let's Rock " was first released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records to critical praise, with Rolling Stone saying, "singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney bring a heightened purism too, emphasizing the power-duo force of their early records." The Associated Press adds, "The Black Keys are rock royalty and to the relief of many, they aren't quite ready to relinquish their reign." "A return to what The Black Keys do best," says Uncut. "Brilliant."Also among this Saturday's Record Store releases are two classic k.d. lang albums from Warners: Angel with a Lariat, her major label debut with the Reclines, back on vinyl, this time red translucent vinyl, since its original Sire Records release, and Drag, on vinyl for the first time in a clear with black "smoky" vinyl.Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, has taken place annually in April. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 13th annual Record Store Day is being replaced by RSD Drops, three separate title drop dates set to take place on three Saturdays: August 29, September 26, and October 24. To find out what special releases will be available at a participating local retailer near you, head to recordstoreday.com.



