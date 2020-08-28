Xavier Omar Releases "So Much More" Out Now Through RCA Records





"croon soulful, gospel-inspired melodies tweaked with just a pinch of bubbly and a dash of bass" - Hypebeast New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On August 27, Xavier Omär releases his new song " So Much More " via RCA Records. The sounds of this San Antonio native, "one of R&B's most hidden gems" (Okayplayer), harken back to the smooth 90's and early-aughts on a track that maintains his mission to write music uplifting women. The record itself is a beautiful expression of Omär and his wife's love story, depicting a romance that lovers can only dream of, and the accompanying diy video takes us through their special moments and milestones."'So Much More' is a beautiful expression of me and my wife's story. I really wanted the song to sound like love and to me, some late 90's R&B songs are the template for that. So we molded that sound into my true emotions of not being able to quantify what my wife means to me and I hope that it becomes an anthem for lovers everywhere."Omär's last project, 2019's Moments Spent Loving You, was a collaboration with Sango that followed Omär's smash hit "Blind Man" (over 70M+ streams) and his previous full-length Sango collaboration, 2016's Hours Spent Loving You. In 2019, Xavier headlined numerous shows and toured with NAO across North America. Xavier has over 258M+ WW streams and has over 827K+ monthly listeners on Spotify.Stay tuned for a forthcoming music video and more news.Praise for Xavier Omär:"A voice worth championing" - DJ Booth"Xavier Omär Is Putting His Faith in Love" - VICE"carved out his own lane in R&B" - Flaunt"croon soulful, gospel-inspired melodies tweaked with just a pinch of bubbly and a dash of bass" - Hypebeast



