Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Announces New 2020 Masterclass Season

PART TWO: https://twitter.com/timseymour/status/1295026210125148161?s=20 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp (RRFC) - the longtime rock 'n' roll institution where students learn from real-life rock stars - announces its new 2020 Masterclass online season. Guest musicians include Alice Cooper, Joey Kramer (Aerosmith), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Gos), Steve Howe (Yes), Nels Cline (Wilco), Sebastian Bach, music industry leaders Jason Flom, Eddie Trunk, Shep Gordon and songwriting workshops with some of today's top hitmakers. These intimate sessions, done over Zoom, will be hosted by Vixen lead guitarist Britt Lightning. David Fishof, founder of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp explains, "Not only have we adapted to online sessions, but we're also growing and thriving with some of our most engaged courses yet."On June 1st, with no live music due to COVID-19, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp launched their interactive Masterclass series allowing musicians and music enthusiasts alike to learn from and speak with artists from the comfort of their own homes. Unlike typical meet and greets, attendees are able to hang for 60-90 minutes with their favorite stars, hear intimate stories, and ask at least one question directly to the artist, due to the exclusivity of the events which are limited to 25 attendees. RRFC Masterclasses are for anyone who loves music and/or songwriting, guitar, bass, drumming, keyboards, recording and producing, from beginners to pros. The rock stars cover technical tips, personalized career advice, stories from the road, techniques on their specialties and more. Surprise guest artists have been known to pop into online classes unannounced. Since its launch, there have been over 90 classes. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or at: https://www.rockcamp.com/masterclass.phpThrough these new virtual courses, students and teachers have found exciting and unique ways to bond over music and performance and make incredible connections. For the rock stars and fans, a new and more accessible kind of relationship, and experience, is born.Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp was born in 1997 out of his desire to give the public the experience of feeling like a rock star by being in a real band and jamming with actual rock stars for four days and gaining knowledge and having fun along the way. RRFC has brought people together from all walks of life with legends Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley, Steven Tyler, Slash, and more. These musicians teach, inspire, and jam with the campers over four days, concluding in pre-COVID19 times a live performance at a famous venue. The RRFC experience takes music lovers from the spectator to the stage and allows them to share the limelight with their musical heroes. RRFC donates portions of its profits to Roger Daltrey's Teen Cancer America charity, and many artists donate proceeds directly to their favorite charities as well: Humane Society, Maui Food Bank, UnitedOutreach.org, Solid Rock Foundation, and more.Check out this recent Pollstar Live! One-On-One Interview with Fishof: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrDbiQSModAWatch Fishof talk on the evolution of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp on CNBC Fast Money:PART ONE: https://twitter.com/timseymour/status/1294393360577376259?s=21PART TWO: https://twitter.com/timseymour/status/1295026210125148161?s=20



