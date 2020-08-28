The Entire RBD Catalogue Announced To Return To Digital Platforms On September 3, 2020



Starting next Thursday,



In addition, the new official RBD channel on YouTube that, before its launch, is already deserving of The



The return of RBD's music to digital platforms and in physical format is an extensive and wonderful project dedicated to the fans worldwide who have been asking for the return of the band's music and videos since 2012 through social media, letters, and even petitions on Change.org.



Why is RBD still a musical phenomenon?

RBD took the stages on October 4th with their debut album, Rebelde, which quickly earned them a Diamond Record and Gold Record in Mexico, Gold Records in Brazil and Ecuador, Triple Platinum in Colombia, and Platinum in Chile thanks to high sales. Nuestro Amor, their second studio album released in 2005, broke records by reaching Platinum in Mexico after only 7 hours of being launched. It also earned a Platinum Record in the US and Gold Record in Costa Rica. Celestial, the third studio album released in 2006, catapulted the band to a global level, earning a Gold Record in Romania, Spain, Chile, and Ecuador, and Platinum and a Gold Record in Mexico. On top of that, they conquered the American public reaching #1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums. In Brazil, the album was equally successful, reaching #1 on the main charts, which prompted the release of the Portugese version of Celestial. After a successful world tour where they sold more than 10 million tickets and established success in the United States, RBD released their English album Rebels in 2006. It featured songs "Tu Amor'' and "I Wanna Be The Rain" composed by Grammy Nominee,



Empezar Desde Cero, their fifth studio album [2007], earned four Platinum and Gold Records in Mexico,



The sixth and last studio album, Para Olvidarte De Mí [2009], was undoubtedly a bittersweet letter to their fans in which they successfully bid farewell to the spotlight, ranking at #3 on the top AMPROFON's 100 Albums in Mexico and #3 on the Billboard Latin Pop albums for six consecutive weeks.



From Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Brazil all the way to Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, and the United States, RBD broke language barriers and set records from being the first Spanish-speaking band to sell out and headline the Maracaná Stadium in Brazil [2006] to being the most successful and top selling Latin-American band with more than 10 million albums and more than 10 million tickets sold globally.

Today, RBD's legacy continues through the love and memories of their fans who make up over 150 official fan clubs around the world. RBD, bring back the music! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Universal Music Mexico is pleased to announce the return of the RBD catalog to all digital platforms, which after a long 8-year wait, will finally be available worldwide on September 3rd.Starting next Thursday, September 3rd (5PM L.A. / 7PM MX-COL / 8PM MIA / 9PM BR / 2AM SP), fans of the band founded by Anahí, Christian Chávez, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Von Uckermann, Alfonso Herrera, will be able to enjoy the nine studio albums: Rebelde, Celestial, Nuestro Amor, Empezar Desde Cero, Para Olvidarte De Mí, and the English album Rebels and Portuguese editions Celestial Versao Portugues, Nosso Amor Rebelde, and Rebelde Edição Português.In addition, the new official RBD channel on YouTube that, before its launch, is already deserving of The Silver Creator Award thanks to over 100K followers, will premiere official RBD videos such as the iconic "Rebelde," "Ser o Parecer," "Nuestro Amor," and the most sung around the world, "Sálvame."The return of RBD's music to digital platforms and in physical format is an extensive and wonderful project dedicated to the fans worldwide who have been asking for the return of the band's music and videos since 2012 through social media, letters, and even petitions on Change.org.Why is RBD still a musical phenomenon?RBD took the stages on October 4th with their debut album, Rebelde, which quickly earned them a Diamond Record and Gold Record in Mexico, Gold Records in Brazil and Ecuador, Triple Platinum in Colombia, and Platinum in Chile thanks to high sales. Nuestro Amor, their second studio album released in 2005, broke records by reaching Platinum in Mexico after only 7 hours of being launched. It also earned a Platinum Record in the US and Gold Record in Costa Rica. Celestial, the third studio album released in 2006, catapulted the band to a global level, earning a Gold Record in Romania, Spain, Chile, and Ecuador, and Platinum and a Gold Record in Mexico. On top of that, they conquered the American public reaching #1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums. In Brazil, the album was equally successful, reaching #1 on the main charts, which prompted the release of the Portugese version of Celestial. After a successful world tour where they sold more than 10 million tickets and established success in the United States, RBD released their English album Rebels in 2006. It featured songs "Tu Amor'' and "I Wanna Be The Rain" composed by Grammy Nominee, Diane Warren [has worked with artists such as Aerosmith, Toni Braxton, and Starship]. It earned Gold Records in Mexico, Spain, and Japan.Empezar Desde Cero, their fifth studio album [2007], earned four Platinum and Gold Records in Mexico, Double Platinum in Venezuela, Platinum in Colombia, and Gold Records in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Spain. " Inalcanzable " and " Empezar Desde Cero " off this album reached #2 on Billboard Latin Pop Songs in the United States and #1 in Bolivia.The sixth and last studio album, Para Olvidarte De Mí [2009], was undoubtedly a bittersweet letter to their fans in which they successfully bid farewell to the spotlight, ranking at #3 on the top AMPROFON's 100 Albums in Mexico and #3 on the Billboard Latin Pop albums for six consecutive weeks.From Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Brazil all the way to Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, and the United States, RBD broke language barriers and set records from being the first Spanish-speaking band to sell out and headline the Maracaná Stadium in Brazil [2006] to being the most successful and top selling Latin-American band with more than 10 million albums and more than 10 million tickets sold globally.Today, RBD's legacy continues through the love and memories of their fans who make up over 150 official fan clubs around the world. RBD, bring back the music!



