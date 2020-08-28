Lil Tecca Releases New Track And Music Video "Royal Rumble" Today



At 18-years-old, Tecca affirmed himself as modern rap's preeminent prodigy. His debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca opened at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, moving 68K in total consumption and gathering over 100 million audio streams in under seven days. Not to mention, it claimed #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, placing him in rarified air among rap's top talent. The lead single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of his big 18th birthday today, chart-topping multiplatinum rapper Lil Tecca unleashes his new track and music video "Royal Rumble."The track slips from airy guitar into hypnotic synths as Tecca bodies the beat with bold and braggadocious bars. It culminates on an instantly infectious hook, where he once again steps into the ring as the top contender.Meanwhile, Tecca steps up into a full-scale " Royal Rumble " in the accompanying visual. Donning the championship belt, he does a legendary walk to the ring where mayhem ensues as he raps in the midst of the mayhem.Earlier this year, he released "Out Of Love," which has already accumulated 48.5 million Spotify streams and counting. Earlier this year, he delivered " All Star " feat. Lil TJay (24.9 million Spotify streams) as well as his banger "IDK," which tallied 12.5 million Spotify streams while the Cole Bennett-directed music video has posted up 6.5 million YouTube views and counting.Most importantly, " Royal Rumble " paves the way for more music to come from the rising superstar.At 18-years-old, Tecca affirmed himself as modern rap's preeminent prodigy. His debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca opened at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, moving 68K in total consumption and gathering over 100 million audio streams in under seven days. Not to mention, it claimed #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, placing him in rarified air among rap's top talent. The lead single " Ransom " surpassed 1 billion cumulative streams, ascended to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs Chart. It recently received a double platinum certification from the RIAA too. The accompanying, We Love You Tecca Tour, proved to be a worldwide success as it primed fans for more. 2020 has marked the next phase for Lil Tecca as he further solidifies his mark on hip-hop and establishes himself as an international superstar.



