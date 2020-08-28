Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear Release Music Video For "My Ex's Best Friend"



Machine Gun New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over the last two weeks, Machine Gun Kelly has released two anthemic singles; "my ex's best friend" alongside blackbear and "concert for aliens." Now, MGK and blackbear have released their new music video for "my ex's best friend".Machine Gun Kelly majestically jams on the guitar as blackbear tows them throughout the desert in the stunning new visual. On the charts, "my ex's best friend" has just scored #1 on Billboards Rock Streaming Songs chart and continues MGK's summer reign in the music space; as he readies his fifth studio album Tickets to my Downfall, available September 25th, executive produced by rock luminary Travis Barker. Fans can watch Machine Gun Kelly perform during the pre-show for MTV's VMA awards with special features from Travis Barker and blackbear on August 30th at 6:30pm.Recently, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a special performance clip of "concert for aliens" on Good Morning America, the Ohio titian has also earned his first VMA nomination for his music video "Bloody Valentine," starring Megan Fox. The visual directed by Michael Garcia sits at 33+ million and has received over 100 million streams globally. Machine Gun Kelly is on a rapid rise in the film industry along with music. Last week, Machine Gun Kelly was shown on Netflix's newest release, Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.Machine Gun Kelly continues to skyrocket in his career as he has scored six Hot 100 entries, including two top 40 singles in " Bad Things " Featuring Camilla Cabello (No. 4) and 2018's " Rap Devil " (No. 13). Also, Kelly's presence on the Billboard 200 remains equally impressive, as he previously nabbed over four top-ten efforts.



