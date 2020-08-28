Domani Releases New Deluxe Version Of 'Time Will Tell'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As a follow up to his to his well-received 2019 album, Time Will Tell, young musical talent Domani Harris released a deluxe version earlier today. In Time Will Tell, the Atlanta native delivered a cohesive and well thought out project that bridged the musical gap between hip-hop and classical genres effortlessly. After receiving numerous requests from his fans, Domani took some time to deliver his music from a different state of mind. "In 2019 I put out my first album "Time Will Tell" and as time told I realized I had more to say; I wanted the new music to come from a more mature state of mind so I fasted for 7 days to clear my mind to prepare for the project and reconnect with my fans". Time Will Tell (Deluxe) delivers a deeper look into who Domani is and where the next phase of his music will take us.Domani added five new songs to the already stellar body of work, with " Daydream ", "Show Off" and a remastered version of "Used to Be" as well as the live versions of " One Day " and " The Truth ". " Daydream " featuring up and coming lyricist Reuben Vincent, takes you on a soulful ride with lyrics to compliment the upbeat feeling. "Show Off", which has a more trap feel and sound, lets fans remember where he's from and where he gets his style and "Used to Be" delivers a vibe like no other with Domani showcasing his vocals on the hook. This deluxe edition truly takes fans in for a closer look in to the complex mind of Domani.




