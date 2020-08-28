SIMA Releases Edgy Version Of 'Love Is A Battlefield'



SIMA first came to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Israeli/American hard rock solo artist SIMA (Sima Galanti) has released her new single, an edgy version of the hit "Love Is A Battlefield." SIMA adds her own touch to the 1983 Pat Benatar classic, bringing attitude with gritty vocals, heavy guitar and propulsive electronics."I decided to cover 'Love Is A Battlefield' because I've always loved the song and Pat Benatar's music and powerful voice, and knew that I could create a version that is my own and bring my SIMA sound to it," she shares. "I loved watching the music video growing up on MTV and VH1. Looking back at my journey - leaving Israel, my overprotective parents, moving to NYC at a young age, and living such an exciting life in the big city - I can relate to the video even more now. People always told me that I should cover this song and years later, I'm finally doing it! I love the combination of the electronic and rock sounds that I often mix in my own music. 'Love Is A Battlefield' has a sense of this rebellious, young vibe and spirit. It's powerful and inspiring, with an essence of love and life. I can definitely relate to the lyrics and energy of the song and it felt like the perfect song to release after my single 'Runaways' that touches upon many of the same themes. I'm someone who is rebellious and powerful, walks my own path in life, and believes in love and wants that in my life. There are no guarantees in life and love; you've got to take the risks and keep your heart and mind open, even if knowing that you might get hurt.""Love Is A Battlefield" is the second single off SIMA's forthcoming album Runaways, her second full-length independent album to be released later this year. Pulsating title track " Runaways " is a rebellious song about staying true to who you are and having faith in what you believe in, and the empowering need to break free from all that holds you back from achieving your full potential. Written before COVID-19 and the current protesting for racial injustices, " Runaways " represents individuality, empowerment, transformation, and freedom, and resonates with the chaos and uncertainty the world has been experiencing lately.SIMA first came to America with a dream of a better life and freedom to be herself and now ignites rock with an incendiary spirit of her own and powerful messages of positivity and strength. Inspired by everyone from Massive Attack, Bjork, and The Cranberries to A Perfect Circle, System of a Down, Pearl Jam and Alanis Morissette, the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, producer, and documentarian made her musical debut in 2009 with the single "Breaking Down The Walls" followed by her first full-length album This Is My Truth in 2012 and the EP Beautiful Liar in 2014. With her follow-up album Runaways, which is propelled by a soaring soundtrack of hypnotic hard rock and rousing pop, SIMA hits the ground running at full speed with fists raised, eyes open, and heart blazing.



