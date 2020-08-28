Maggie Miles Shares 'Am I Just Drowning Or Am I Just Learning How To Swim'





Maggie exudes authenticity which the modern generation is desperately craving. In her music, she addresses the conflicts of life through sharp-hitting lyrics textured in alternative rhythms with pop sensibilities that paint a compelling picture of our imperfect existence. The contrast of her jangly sounds and perceptive lyrics are a result of her commitment to connectivity through the honest expression of the human condition. She shares, "I make music for the utter reason alone that I need to create something for myself that makes sense, when nothing else around me does." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Maggie Miles, the alternative artist based out of Nashville, TN shares her eagerly awaited debut full length album, Am I Drowning Or Am I Just Learning How To Swim. The epic debut features Maggie's latest four successful singles "Hilary Duff," "Deserve This," "Swim," and "WHATDOISAY." To celebrate the release, this Friday 8/28, Maggie will be having a virtual full band album release party + concert on HelloooTV partnered with Whiskey Jam. The event will be streamed on YouTube & Facebook at 8PM CST/ 9 PM EST. She will be accepting donations from viewers for the NIVA (#SaveOurStages) and MusiCares. Additionally, The full band concert will be followed by a Whiskey Jam afterparty at 9 pm CST on Whiskey Jam's Instagram where Maggie will chat with Apple Music radio show host, Ward Guenther about the record in addition to playing a few acoustic snippets.Maggie Miles has had quite an exciting year thus far, now with a full length out, it all started with her first single "WHATDOISAY?," a hard hitting pop-infused track, that has been the favorite on a slew of playlists. From New Music Friday to, Indie Pop, Fresh Finds on Spotify and Chill Pop on Apple Music, she's been featured on Variance, Billboard and American Songwriter. She then released "Deserve This," and "Swim" which came at a crucial time with everyone in quarantine, habits being broken, it's safe to say her songs dive into those emotions with hope at the root of it all.In June, she released " Hilary Duff " and her debut EP Swing Your Concerns following the exciting announcement of her endorsement deal with the renowned Yamaha Music. Maggie became a part of the WAY Up program, an emerging Artists program. Not only that, Yamaha flew Maggie out to Tokyo with UK Artists JNR Williams and Wyldest from London to speak at the panel at the Yamaha Ginza Hall in Tokyo. The artists shared experiences in song-writing and how music empowers them to express their emotions and convey a message.Maggie exudes authenticity which the modern generation is desperately craving. In her music, she addresses the conflicts of life through sharp-hitting lyrics textured in alternative rhythms with pop sensibilities that paint a compelling picture of our imperfect existence. The contrast of her jangly sounds and perceptive lyrics are a result of her commitment to connectivity through the honest expression of the human condition. She shares, "I make music for the utter reason alone that I need to create something for myself that makes sense, when nothing else around me does."



