BBC 6 Music And BBC Introducing Favourites Dead Menace Release Feel-Good Music Video For New Track!

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFz5lJ7EhbCoeqbsguZ9Xjg New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The three brothers of Dead Menace may sound like something conjured up by the Brothers Grimm but fear, not, these Surrey-based siblings are here to enchant your ears this summer with one of the most euphoric indie songs of recent times, Everyone's 21! Created in true DIY fashion, Everyone's 21 was written, produced and recorded by the trio during the height of the UK's lockdown and the accompanying video sees them socially distancing in the rhododendron forests of Earlswood Park in their home town, a perfect backdrop for a track dripping with kaleidoscopic colour and uplifting vibes.Kit, Jack and Dan are your new best mates, the kind of people you feel you've known forever and whose music has an agelessness and a feel-good factor that makes you wonder why you ever fear getting out of bed in the morning. From song-writing to meticulously creating frame-by-frame animated videos, Dead Menace are a fully in-house operation, using their individual skills in music and art to create songs so perfectly formed they almost make you cry tears of happiness. Everyone's 21 is one such marvel, written when they were collectively forced back into their family home from their lives in London TV production, taking them back to their teenage years and capturing the fizzing exuberance and hopes that the dizzy age of 21 holds.Dead Menace's previous releases have all had support from BBC Introducing and BBC 6Music and Everyone's 21 looks to continue this trend. Mixed by five-times Grammy winner, Steve Dub (Chemical Brothers; UNKLE; Alabama 3), tech heads might spot a Roland CR 78 analogue drum machine and assorted antiquated gear on the track. The rest of us can rejoice in the song and wait patiently until conditions allow for their return to the live stage.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deadmenacelivesTwitter: https://twitter.com/deadmenacelivesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/deadmenacelives/Website: https://www.deadmenace.com/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3VspzXpxQ3Y9N94qpqNNwk?si=Aia7r6DoQoW_dMTzysFzFQYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFz5lJ7EhbCoeqbsguZ9Xjg



