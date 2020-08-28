Award-Winning, Country Music Artist, Jimmy Charles Set To Release New Single "Hard Way To Go"





https://www.instagram.com/jimmycharlesmusic/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning singer/songwriter and country music recording artist, Jimmy Charles (Osprey Sky Publishing), is set to release his new single "Hard Way To Go"* in late September. Co-written by Kris Bergsnes, (Nashville Kris Music) and Melissa Peirce (Spirit Music Group), and produced by Paul David (Ocean Way/Warner Studios), the track will be available Friday, September 25, 2020 via all major digital retail and streaming outlets (Amazon/iTunes/Pandora/Spotify/ Tidal).Written from the perspective of a person struggling with alcohol addition, the emotionally reflective and revealing ballad spotlights the ongoing internal battle between the bible and the devil, paying the price of family sacrifice and the journey down the winding road to recovery. With simplistic lyrics livened by Charles' passionate and gritty vocals, softened by solemn acoustic guitar and eloquent cello, the redemptive tune is seemingly true-to-life.Momma taught me bout the bibleDaddy taught me bout the bottleand I learned a thing or two aloneLies made me struggleTruth made me humbleand fighting feels like grinding on a stoneUnless you live like Jesus livedSome sins are hard to forgive"I think 'Hard Way To Go' is as down-to-earth and as honest as it gets," said Jimmy Charles. "Whether struggling with addiction or life's frequent hurdles, I truly believe the storyline will hit home with many. While the subject is deep, the message is uplifting in the sense of making people aware that we all have taken a step forward only to fall back a time or two. …and it's okay. The important thing is that we continue to move forward."Akin to the sentiment of "Walk A Little Straighter" (Billy Currington), Charles channels raw emotions stirred by his childhood to add a personal fervor to the recording. Utilizing his platform and embracing his own story with the goal to help end the common stigma surrounding alcoholism, "Hard Way To Go" is representative of Charles' commitment and dedication to assure listeners that they are not alone in their fight against the addiction."Sadly, I never enjoyed the opportunity to cultivate a relationship with my biological father who was an alcoholic," Charles continued, "Now that I am a father, I cannot imagine anything that could separate me from my son. I sang 'Hard Way To Go' from a deeper place than I ever have and often stopped recording to wipe away my tears."The "Hard Way To Go" pre-sale and pre-save event begins Friday, September 15, 2020. Charles will introduce the corresponding "Hard Way To Go" music video (directed by Kyle Saylors/Saylors Brothers Entertainment) in the coming weeks.Jimmy Charles is making a name for himself as a country music star in the making and a philanthropist creating music that makes a difference.Born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Jimmy moved to Music City in 2008 and was quick to become an active and viable member of the singer/songwriter and performing community. He's since played every famed Nashville honky tonk, traveled across the U.S. sharing stages with Lady A, Montgomery Gentry, Kip Moore, Kacey Musgraves, Travis Tritt, Josh Turner and Merle Haggard, and was invited to play for the NHL Alumni & Hall of Fame Association in Toronto Canada. His career catapulted when American Idol producers recognized his talents and cast him as a contender on the nationally televised reality entertainment show in 2010 (Season 9).Jimmy's early career accomplishments highlight the success of his debut single release, titled "Whatever It Takes," which captured the attention of country music radio programmers and achieved Top 40 status on the MusicRow Chart.He penned " Superman " (alongside Goose Gossett and Phil Shulka, who is a cancer survivor) which is a composition dedicated to cancer survivors and delivers a strong message surrounding the importance of early detection. The original became the mantra song for ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer (as the organization's "fight cancer" anthem). Now, as national spokesman for the nonprofit, Jimmy has become an integral part of the foundation's awareness campaign. He travels the country to perform at various ZERO Run/Walks and participates in the associated media campaigns to raise funds for research and treatment, and consciousness surrounding men's prostate cancer. The " Superman " music video premiered on CMT and climbed to No. 1; the clip also entered broadcast rotation on GAC, Heartland and The Country Network (formerly ZUUS TV).His journey has led him to utilize his platforms to further his purpose in the fight against cancer. As the brainchild and spearhead of the I Am Not Alone 501c3 non-profit organization (founded to spread hope, strength and unity to survivors), Jimmy creates powerful music with the objective to cultivate a "you are not alone" community and support system. His philanthropic passion and commitment in this endeavor led him to earn the "Outstanding Young Tennessean" Award (2017) and "Top Ten Outstanding Young Americans" Award (2019). A NIMA Winner, Jimmy was presented the award for "Male Country Artist Of The Year" and " Song Of The Year " (2020).Jimmy's most recent country radio release, "Bout Summertime," charted in the Top 100 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart; the corresponding music video is in regular rotation at various nightclub, bar and restaurant locations (including Margaritaville), as well as casinos and retail outlets across the U.S.In alliance with the National Recovery Month and National Substance Abuse Prevention Month campaigns (in September and October respectively), Jimmy is set to introduce the poignant single "Hard Way To Go," the title track of his new album, as a personal recognition in support of those who suffer with addiction and their recovery.At the end of the day, Jimmy Charles is a person of "heart"--poised to make a difference in the country music sector and dedicated to make a difference in our lives. For more information visit:https://www.jimmycharlesmusic.com/https://www.facebook.com/jimmycharlesmusic/https://www.instagram.com/jimmycharlesmusic/



