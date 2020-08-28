Soul Crooner Alex Harris Returns With Emotional New Single Rollin'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The powerful and soulful single 'Rollin'' was written by Sam Ashworth, Zachary Hall and Joshua Scott Chasez and produced by Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go's, Raveonettes), Alex Harris and GRAMMY Award winning producer-songwriter Swagg R'Celious (H.E.R.). ROLLIN' is available on all streaming and download platforms now and is the lead single to the upcoming EP, FREQUENCY, coming this fall.

"When I heard this song, I immediately loved it - the story, the melody, and the groove. The song is just so relatable," mentions Alex. "I believe what is from the soul, reaches the soul and a relatable story does just that," he adds.



Alex Harris is a modern soul singer with Gospel roots. Alex runs A.C.T. (Arts Conservatory for Teens) and lectures worldwide. He has shared the stage as a performer with Al Green, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy, and Lionel Richie. Label Cross The Line Music, Ltd is a joint venture between 2 producers -Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go's, Raveonettes) and GRAMMY Award winning producer and songwriter Swagg R'Celious (H.E.R.). His "Frequency" EP will be available this fall and is a unique sonic blend of southern soul, alternative grooves, and Gospel grit.

