Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 28/08/2020

Soul Crooner Alex Harris Returns With Emotional New Single Rollin'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The powerful and soulful single 'Rollin'' was written by Sam Ashworth, Zachary Hall and Joshua Scott Chasez and produced by Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go's, Raveonettes), Alex Harris and GRAMMY Award winning producer-songwriter Swagg R'Celious (H.E.R.). ROLLIN' is available on all streaming and download platforms now and is the lead single to the upcoming EP, FREQUENCY, coming this fall.
"When I heard this song, I immediately loved it - the story, the melody, and the groove. The song is just so relatable," mentions Alex. "I believe what is from the soul, reaches the soul and a relatable story does just that," he adds.

Alex Harris is a modern soul singer with Gospel roots. Alex runs A.C.T. (Arts Conservatory for Teens) and lectures worldwide. He has shared the stage as a performer with Al Green, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy, and Lionel Richie. Label Cross The Line Music, Ltd is a joint venture between 2 producers -Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go's, Raveonettes) and GRAMMY Award winning producer and songwriter Swagg R'Celious (H.E.R.). His "Frequency" EP will be available this fall and is a unique sonic blend of southern soul, alternative grooves, and Gospel grit.
Website: AlexHarrisOfficial.com
Instagram: @AlexHarrisOfficial
Twitter: @AlexHarrisTweet
Facebook: /OfficialAlexHarrisMusic






Most read news of the week
Luke Laird Releases Full Length Album 'Music Row' On September 18, 2020
Jason Derulo Announces 'Take You Dancing' Music Video
Cinzia Sets Fire To UΚ's Music Week Charts With Her Twist On The Bangles' "Ιf She Knew What She Wants"
Praise From Hot Press And Music Talks, Ruth Brosnan's New Single 'Toodle-oo' Combines All The Elements Of A Summer Pop-Dance Anthem!
James Bay Performs "Chew On My Heart" On Top Of The London Eye For Surprise Performance On The Late Late Show With James Corden
Matt Maeson Achieves Two Billboard No 1 Alternative Hits On Debut Album
Manila Grey Releases 'Shibuya' Single
Amy Macdonald Announces New Album 'The Humand Demands' And Shares New Single 'The Hudson'
Katy Perry Will Receive The Gracies Impact Award




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0227859 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023560523986816 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how