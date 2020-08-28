'Kouatchou' Upbeat Reggae From The UK Via Cameroon, Brazil & France!







Throughout his career, he's had the dedicated support of family and friends. People from all walks of life regularly come to see him performing live. Speaking of how he sees himself in the industry Kouatchou says "My role in life is to awaken the goodness that's originally inherent in peoples' hearts through music. I deeply believe that music has got a crucial role to play in our lives even more so at this present time where there's a clear tussle between GOOD & EVIL on a massive scale….never before seen."



This AA side single featuring 'My Teacher' and 'Change' is a perfect introduction to Kouatchou's beautiful views on life and how we should all take time out to show more love to one another and what better way to do that than through Reggae. One Love!

