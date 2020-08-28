_By.Alexander (Aka Alex Da Kid) Releases New Album "000 Channel Black"





Track Listing:

1. le merveilleux résumé

2. TRUMPETS Feat. 070 Shake

3. the absence

4. STALLING Feat. Tanerélle

5. BLOOM IN PARIS Feat. Charles Bukowski

6. à l'extérieur

7. DEAR THERAPIST

8. THE CHEF & THE DJ Feat. Michèle Lamy

9. My

10. FAITH (Interlude)

11. THE MONSTER & THE MUSE Feat New York, NY (Top40 Charts) _BY.ALEXANDER (aka Alex da Kid aka Alexander Grant) released his new album 000 CHANNEL BLACK on BY.ALEXANDER records. The full-length follows his 2-track single — "TRUMPETS" featuring 070 Shake and "le merveilleux résumé" — released earlier this month. Alex is a UK-born, LA-based producer of massive hits of the past decade including Imagine Dragons "Radioactive," Eminem "Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna, B.o.B Airplanes " featuring Hayley Williams, Dr. Dre "I Need a Doctor," and his own single "Not Easy" featuring X Ambassadors, Elle King, Wiz Khalifa. On his debut project under the new moniker _BY.ALEXANDER, Alex is taking an entirely new jazz adjacent creative direction, transcending boundaries, and challenging expectations.Track Listing:1. le merveilleux résumé2. TRUMPETS Feat. 070 Shake3. the absence4. STALLING Feat. Tanerélle5. BLOOM IN PARIS Feat. Charles Bukowski6. à l'extérieur7. DEAR THERAPIST8. THE CHEF & THE DJ Feat. Michèle Lamy9. My Margaret Feat. Rainsford10. FAITH (Interlude)11. THE MONSTER & THE MUSE Feat Irina Shayk



