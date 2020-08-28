Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 28/08/2020

_By.Alexander (Aka Alex Da Kid) Releases New Album "000 Channel Black"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) _BY.ALEXANDER (aka Alex da Kid aka Alexander Grant) released his new album 000 CHANNEL BLACK on BY.ALEXANDER records. The full-length follows his 2-track single — "TRUMPETS" featuring 070 Shake and "le merveilleux résumé" — released earlier this month. Alex is a UK-born, LA-based producer of massive hits of the past decade including Imagine Dragons "Radioactive," Eminem "Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna, B.o.B "Airplanes" featuring Hayley Williams, Dr. Dre "I Need a Doctor," and his own single "Not Easy" featuring X Ambassadors, Elle King, Wiz Khalifa. On his debut project under the new moniker _BY.ALEXANDER, Alex is taking an entirely new jazz adjacent creative direction, transcending boundaries, and challenging expectations.

Track Listing:
1. le merveilleux résumé
2. TRUMPETS Feat. 070 Shake
3. the absence
4. STALLING Feat. Tanerélle
5. BLOOM IN PARIS Feat. Charles Bukowski
6. à l'extérieur
7. DEAR THERAPIST
8. THE CHEF & THE DJ Feat. Michèle Lamy
9. My Margaret Feat. Rainsford
10. FAITH (Interlude)
11. THE MONSTER & THE MUSE Feat Irina Shayk






Most read news of the week
Luke Laird Releases Full Length Album 'Music Row' On September 18, 2020
Jason Derulo Announces 'Take You Dancing' Music Video
Cinzia Sets Fire To UΚ's Music Week Charts With Her Twist On The Bangles' "Ιf She Knew What She Wants"
Praise From Hot Press And Music Talks, Ruth Brosnan's New Single 'Toodle-oo' Combines All The Elements Of A Summer Pop-Dance Anthem!
James Bay Performs "Chew On My Heart" On Top Of The London Eye For Surprise Performance On The Late Late Show With James Corden
Matt Maeson Achieves Two Billboard No 1 Alternative Hits On Debut Album
Manila Grey Releases 'Shibuya' Single
Amy Macdonald Announces New Album 'The Humand Demands' And Shares New Single 'The Hudson'
Katy Perry Will Receive The Gracies Impact Award




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0219641 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020239353179932 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how