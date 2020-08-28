_By.Alexander (Aka Alex Da Kid) Releases New Album "000 Channel Black"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
_BY.ALEXANDER (aka Alex da Kid aka Alexander
Grant) released his new album 000 CHANNEL BLACK on BY.ALEXANDER records. The full-length follows his 2-track single — "TRUMPETS" featuring 070 Shake and "le merveilleux résumé" — released earlier this month. Alex is a UK-born, LA-based producer of massive hits of the past decade including Imagine Dragons
"Radioactive," Eminem
"Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna, B.o.B
"Airplanes
" featuring Hayley Williams, Dr. Dre
"I Need a Doctor," and his own single "Not Easy" featuring X Ambassadors, Elle King, Wiz Khalifa. On his debut project under the new moniker _BY.ALEXANDER, Alex is taking an entirely new jazz adjacent creative direction, transcending boundaries, and challenging expectations.
Track Listing:
1. le merveilleux résumé
2. TRUMPETS Feat. 070 Shake
3. the absence
4. STALLING Feat. Tanerélle
5. BLOOM IN PARIS Feat. Charles Bukowski
6. à l'extérieur
7. DEAR THERAPIST
8. THE CHEF & THE DJ Feat. Michèle Lamy
9. My Margaret
Feat. Rainsford
10. FAITH (Interlude)
11. THE MONSTER & THE MUSE Feat Irina
Shayk