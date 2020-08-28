Jonny Polonsky Presents 'The Weeping Souls' Remix By Alain Johannes (Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan, QOTSA, PJ Harvey)





As of August 28, 'The Weeping Souls (Alain Johannes Remix)' will be available everywhere digitally. The Jim Sclavunos remix of 'You Turn Me On' and Polonsky's brilliant 'Kingdom of Sleep' LP is out now on CD, clear vinyl with gatefold sleeve and digitally at www.jonnypolonsky.com/music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYC-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonny Polonsky presents 'The Weeping Souls (Alain Johannes Remix)', created by this well-known collaborator of Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age and PJ Harvey.This single appears hot on the trail of the remix of 'You Turn Me On' created by 1970s No Wave legend Jim Sclavunos of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds (also formerly with Lydia Lunch, Teenage Jesus & The Jerks, Beirut Slump, 8 Eyed Spy, Sonic Youth and The Cramps, Nowadays, Sclavunos also leads his own group the Vanity Set.The original version of this track featured on his recently released 'Kingdom of Sleep' LP, mixed and mastered by Mike Tholen (Chris Connelly, Revolting Cocks). These two new remixes follow Polonsky's single 'Sign in The Window' from that same album."I met Alain Johannes a few years back when I lived in Los Angeles. We have a lot of mutual friends, and when you're a musician, you just kind of end up meeting people after a while, especially if they are working in the same neck of the woods as you, musically speaking. So, we've been friendly for several years, and kept in touch since I moved to New York. I've been a fan of his music for a long time. I love what he's done with Mark Lanegan, Chris Cornell, and Queens of the Stone Age, and I'm a fan of his solo music and his band Eleven. The guy is amazing," says Jonny Polonsky."During the lockdown I was looking for stuff to do to keep myself occupied, and hopefully involve some other people as well. I asked him to do a remix of a song off my last record, Kingdom of Sleep. He was into the idea, but was staying in some air bnb in Chile, with not much music gear with him. The dude is a MacGuyver of Rock, so I knew he would come up with something beautiful with very little at his disposal, and he did. He took my sad, pretty song and made it sadder and prettier. All Hail the Glory That is Al!"."He is amazing. He was born to be a rock star and has the songs to back it up" - Black Francis (Pixies)"Baby, you're a real motherfucker. And I mean that in the best sense of the word" - Neil Diamond"Jonny Polonsky is a true original. His music should be celebrated everywhere" - Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees, QOTSA)"He came to CBGB's Gallery and ripped it up...He killed 'em...The charm of it is that he's brought it into his own thing... He does it with soul; you can tell the difference between someone who just slips into The Beatles or something and someone like him" - Jeff Buckley"Jonny has pure Artist compassion running through his veins" - Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer)With a rich history collaborating with the likes of Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) and Donovan, Chicago-raised Polonsky writes interstellar anthems for a new generation of mindfreaks. Songs of sex and death and love...hymns of despair and transcendence. A celebration of what it feels like to be human; from the exalted, grandest moments of euphoria and bliss, to the universal pain of loss and letting go.Jonny Polonsky has released six full-length records in 23 years. Early DIY demos led to support from music luminaries like Reeves Gabrels (David Bowie, Tin Machine), Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello), Zander Schloss (Joe Strummer, Circle Jerks), John Zorn, and Frank Black, who produced his first demo recording, leading iconic record producer Rick Rubin to sign Polonsky to American Recordings.Polonsky's 1996 debut album 'Hi My Name is Jonny' was met with great critical reception from The New York Times and MTV, among others. After touring with Frank Black for several months and the Lollapalooza summer tour, Polonsky took a hiatus.He resurfaced in 2004 with 'The Power of Sound' LP and supported Audioslave on their 2005 American tour. In 2006, Polonsky formed the short-lived Big Nose with Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave), and collaborated with Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) for Puscifer, with whom Polonsky wrote, recorded and toured in 2007-2010.As of August 28, 'The Weeping Souls (Alain Johannes Remix)' will be available everywhere digitally. The Jim Sclavunos remix of 'You Turn Me On' and Polonsky's brilliant 'Kingdom of Sleep' LP is out now on CD, clear vinyl with gatefold sleeve and digitally at www.jonnypolonsky.com/music



