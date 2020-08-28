Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Team Up For New Single 'Over Now'



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Calvin Harris and The Weeknd have teamed up for their new collaborative single 'Over Now', out today (August 28).Accompanied by a trippy animated visual filled with mushrooms, the unique collision delivers a mix of sonic styles. The smooth R&B/Soul fuelled cut sees The Weeknd's distinct vocal stylings paired with Harris' melodic production for a mashup of musical sensibilities. Over Now " also serves as a continuation of the funk sounds Scottish DJ, record producer and artist has been dabbling in as of late. The song's accompanying CGI-enhanced visual opens on a mirror-headed the Weeknd grooving in a chandelier-adorned room before it melds into a neon-tipped dance floor. Directed by Emil Nava, futuristic clip features city and nature scenes along with a trip into space. "I need you to know that we ain't ever gonna go back/ This time it got so bad," the Weeknd sings on the grooving slow jam about breaking up for good. "It's not the same/ 'Cause it's over now/ Don't get too confused girl it's over now/ No coming back around/ Nothing left to lose girl it's over now."Harris' last full-length album was 2017's Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. He followed the LP with a string of EPs, including a collaborative one with Normani in 2018. Under the alias Love Regenerator, he released three EPs earlier this year.The Weeknd released his fourth studio album After Hours in March. Led by the popular single "Blinding Lights," After Hours ruled the first half of 2020 by topping Alpha Data's mid-year ranking with 1.3 million album units by July. Recently he put on an augmented reality performance through TikTok.



