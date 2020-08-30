Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 30/08/2020

Pop Punk Band Give Me A Reason Are Back To Piss Off Your Ex

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last month, Swiss pop punk quartet Give Me A Reason released a pink-hued music video called "Sad," shot in the Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in Germany. Today, they return with the follow-up "Funny," shot in the same location, with both videos filmed in one extreme 17-hour session.

"If you're my home, I'm burning down my own house!," belts vocalist Mattia Di Paolo on the break-up track. "It's about a relationship with someone who doesn't treat you like you deserve," explains Mattia.

"Funny" ties up all the frustration and toxic feelings of a dead-end relationship into a tuneful, hook-laden package that you could throw through your ex's window (or at least put it on your "F-U" playlist). The single will appear on the band's upcoming EP Vice Versa, set to release everywhere on October 23rd.
After their debut album in summer 2019, Give Me A Reason decided to reshuffle the cards and approach the world in a new color. With new members, new music and a new concept, the band flew to LA to record the upcoming EP Vice Versa with Blake Roses of Pastel Recording Company (Good Charlotte, State Champs, 5 Seconds of Summer).

With catchy melodies and modern elements, Give Me A Reason turn all bad vibes upside down and put you in a good mood! "Let's make this sad world, look funny!"

Vice Versa will be released on October 23rd.






