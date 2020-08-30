Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 30/08/2020

Scorged Release "Black Crowned Enemy" Music Video For New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) German extreme metal band, SCORGED, have released a music video for the new single "Black Crowned Enemy", the track is taken from their self-titled debut album, which will be released on September 25th, 2020 via EL PUERTO RECORDS.

The video, in which singer Denis Horbach took over the reins from the start, shows impressively what can be expected from the upcoming album.

The digital single is available on all platforms: https://backl.ink/142698239

This also starts the pre-sale for the album, both digitally and pre-save: https://backl.ink/142698236 as well as for the CD: https://shop.el-puerto-records.com/en/music/cd/52/scorged-scorged-s/t-cd

With 10 songs and a total playing time of 44:53 minutes, they "ruffle and punch" ears, which are definitely used to harder things. It is to be hoped that the band will soon be able to show this live again.

Tracklist „Scorged"

1. Vengeance
2. Black crowned enemy
3. Wasted
4. Hell glows hot
5. Surveillance
6. Oppressor
7. Malignant psychosis
8. Deep contempt
9. Integrity
10. Materialism

SCORGED is:

Anton Harth - Bass
Christian Mittermüller - Drums
Denis Horbach - Vocals
Gabriel Rothley - Lead Guitar
Jonas Schäfer - Rhythm Guitar

Towards the end of the year 2016, the five-member formation rises out of pure animosity. Their music is based on a mixture of extreme Metal subgenres and stands out with its bone-shaking aggressiveness and high-speed riffing combined with catchy groove parts. Every song has its own identity and great recognition value - not least because of the very intense and demonic vocals, a drilling guitar sound in addition to striking rhythms and ruthless drum fills. The lyrics deal with very personal experiences, social criticism as well as personal strength and they are performed with a great deal of authenticity and showmanship. It will be exciting to see where the journey is heading.

After 24 months of hard song writing, studio drudgery and a few concerts, an album is created which brings ten massive brutal songs and it is more than ready for the crowd. At the beginning of 2020 Scorged enter the port of the renowned record label 'El Puerto Records' and look forward to future collaboration with the entire team.

www.facebook.com/SCORGED






