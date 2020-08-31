Halsey's First-Ever Live Album 'Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)' Is Out









Released on August 28, 2015 via Astralwerks, BADLANDS debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and atop the Alternative Albums chart. It has subsequently been certified 2x Platinum in the U.S. Ten of its 16 songs have achieved Gold status in the U.S., with eight also certified Platinum, including the 2x Platinum "Gasoline" and "Colors." In her career to date,







She continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today (28/08) - in celebration of the fifth anniversary of her debut album - Halsey releasedher first-ever live album, BADLANDS (Live from Webster Hall),via Capitol Records. The 21 tracks were recorded live on May 8, 2019, the first of two sold-out shows Halsey played at the historic New York City venue. That evening, she performed her debut album in its entirety. Alongside the live tracks, BADLANDS (Live from Webster Hall) includes the original BADLANDS album. Halsey began teasing the album earlier this week and revealing details at visitbadlands.com. Today, she unveiled visualizers, which feature unique images from the show, for each of the 21 live tracks. The Platinum-certified song was Halsey's first chart entry on the Billboard Hot 100.Released on August 28, 2015 via Astralwerks, BADLANDS debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and atop the Alternative Albums chart. It has subsequently been certified 2x Platinum in the U.S. Ten of its 16 songs have achieved Gold status in the U.S., with eight also certified Platinum, including the 2x Platinum "Gasoline" and "Colors." In her career to date, Halsey has surpassed 50 million RIAA-certified units across albums, singles and features. Halsey kicked off 2020 with the release of her new album, Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart and has been certified Platinum in numerous countries, including the U.S. The album contains the 7x Platinum " Without Me " - the most-played song of 2019 at U.S. radio and the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century - and the Platinum hits " Graveyard " and "You Should Be Sad." On November 10, she will publish her first volume of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could.She continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Halsey continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. GLAAD honored her in 2018 as "Outstanding Music Artist." In 2019, she won an AMA, the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a VMA and two Teen Choice Awards.



