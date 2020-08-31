Gromo Delivers Smooth New Single "Slowly" With Rhea Raj Along With Animated Lyric Video





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guatemala-born, New York City-based rising producer 's newest single "Slowly," with Rhea Raj, fuses cultures in a Latin-meets-Indian-pop reggaeton beat. Inspired by the producer's recent travels to Miami, where he connected with the city's Latin vibes and his own Latin roots, " Slowly " features minimal yet hypnotizing production, 2000s-era R&B melodies and sexy tropical rhythms, all with a modern twist. The fresh and airy vocal performance from NYC pop artist-to-watch Rhea Raj is the perfect compliment to the mesmerizing beat. PopMatters loved the song, calling the hook "undeniable" and praising the production's "seductive electrosoul." The single is accompanied by an edgy and vibrant animated lyric video.Gromo has crafted a singular sound through his 11 previous singles, exploring the intersection of hip-hop culture and dance music of all shades. His eclectic, future-bound style blends electronic rhythms atop rap swagger, sensual R&B melodies and richly textured production, all while rooted in his rock and metal background. Where others carefully color within the lines, he shatters the canvas, picks up the broken remains and creates a sonic mosaic uniquely his own.By studying the hip-hop classics—Run-DMC, Eric B. & Rakim, Public Enemy, Wu-Tang Clan—Gromo picked up production elements that would inform his own sound. "As I got older, I started focusing on my sound, but it took me a long time to get there. It took me a lot of trial and error, trying different styles and blending different things," he reflects. Slowly " is the second 2020 single from Gromo following the dynamic and hard-hitting hip-hop gem "Don't Care."On November 3rd, Election Night 2020, Gromo will be performing alongside Joywave, 3OH3!, Citizen Cope, Young Buck and many more at the #iVoted webcast concert, an event founded by longtime music industry entrepreneur Emily White dedicated to increasing voter turnout. #iVoted launched during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, activating over 150 venues in 37 states to let fans into venues on Election Night, who showed a photo of themselves outside of their polling place. Countless acts have previously performed at this nonpartisan event including Billie Eilish, Playboi Carti, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, and more.



