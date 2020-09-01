MTV VMAs 2020: Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 2020 MTV Video Music
Awards aired Sunday night and despite the pandemic, an (outdoor) show still went on with some of the biggest names in music.
Ariana
Grande and Lady Gaga
led in nominations going into the event. Gaga took the stage multiple times, winning the first award of the broadcast for best collaboration for her hit single with Grande, "Rain On Me."
The ceremony, filmed at several outdoor New York locations with a limited audience, was dedicated to the late Black
Panther star Chadwick Boseman. It included pre-recorded speeches and performances, with Lady Gaga
saying: "Love who you are. Be kind. Mask up."
Host Keke Palmer called Boseman, who died on Friday, "a true hero".
Here are your 2020 VMA winners:
Video of the Year: The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights
"
Tricon Award: Lady Gaga
Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga
Song of the Year: Lady Gaga
/ Ariana
Grande: "Rain on Me"
PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking: Doja Cat
Best Latin: Maluma: "Qué Pena" [ft. J Balvin]
Best Direction: Taylor Swift: "The Man
" (dir. Taylor Swift)
Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga
/ Ariana
Grande: "Rain on Me"
Best Hip-Hop: Megan Thee Stallion: "Savage
"
Video for Good: H.E.R.: "I Can't Breathe"
Best R&B: The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights
"
Best Pop: BTS: "ON"
Best Rock: Coldplay: "Orphans
"
Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga
/ Ariana
Grande: "Rain on Me" (cinematography: Thomas
Kloss)
Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa: "Physical
" (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Best Music
Video From Home: Ariana
Grande / Justin Bieber: "Stuck with U"
Best Quarantine PerformanceCNCO: Unplugged at Home
Best K-Pop: BTS: "ON"
Best Group: BTS
Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly: "Bloody Valentine"
Best Editing: Miley Cyrus: "Mother's Daughter
" (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus: "Mother's Daughter
" (art direction: Christian Stone)
Best Choreography: BTS: "ON" (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)