Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 01/09/2020

Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!

Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, established a new record today by placing nine of the Top 10 albums in the Billboard 200, only the fourth time that's occurred in the chart's 64-year history. UMG is responsible for all four of those instances.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG said, "UMG's unprecedented track record on the album chart is a direct result of our long-term commitment to our artists—providing them with the best resources and expertise the industry has to offer. Behind each of these incredible albums are teams of dedicated employees, partners and entrepreneurs who are guided by a shared passion for helping artists achieve their full creative and commercial potential—and I salute all of them."

The Billboard 200 for the week of August 21 to August 27, features UMG-released albums at the top three positions, as well as numbers five through 10 - with folklore by Taylor Swift (Republic Records) at No. 1; Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon by Pop Smoke (Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic) at No. 2; Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD (Grade A/Interscope) at No. 3; King's Disease by Nas (Mass Appeal/Caroline) at No. 5; My Turn by Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global/Motown) at No. 6; Pray 4 Love by Rod Wave (Alamo/Geffen) at No. 7; Blame it on Baby by DaBaby (SCMG/Interscope) at No. 8; Imploding the Mirage by The Killers (Island) at No. 9; and Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone (Republic) at No. 10.

Republic Records represents three albums, including No. 1 and No. 2; Interscope Geffen A&M charted three albums, including No. 3; Capitol Music Group accounts for two albums and Island Records accounted for one.

This is the first time in 2020 when a single company is responsible for nine of the Top 10. UMG first achieved this feat during the chart week-ended November 30, 2013. The second time occurred in the chart week ended September 29, 2018, and the third time was on the chart week ended November 17, 2018.






Most read news of the week
Jonny Polonsky Presents 'The Weeping Souls' Remix By Alain Johannes (Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan, QOTSA, PJ Harvey)
Hard Rock International Brings Back The Joy Of Music Festivals To Its Cafes With The First-Ever Hard Rock Cafe Festival 2020
SIMA Releases Edgy Version Of 'Love Is A Battlefield'
MTV Announces 2020 "VMAs" Pre-Show Performers, Everyday Heroes
Award-Winning, Country Music Artist, Jimmy Charles Set To Release New Single "Hard Way To Go"
MidOcean Partners Acquires Music Reports, A Leading Independent Provider Of Music Rights Data, Administration, And Management Services
Nashville's Ben De La Cour To Release Limited Edition 7", Benefiting Nashville's The FreeStore
_By.Alexander (Aka Alex Da Kid) Releases New Album "000 Channel Black"
Queen + Adam Lambert Share "The Show Must Go On" From New Album Live Around The World




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0191391 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012800693511963 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how