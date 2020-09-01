Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/09/2020

Hyundai & BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand Ioniq Song "IONIQ: I'm On It"

Hyundai & BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand Ioniq Song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hyundai Motor Company and Global superstars BTS are releasing a new song, "IONIQ: I'm On It," as a following event to Hyundai Motor's launch campaign of its new dedicated EV brand "IONIQ in charge of turning the world". BTS' first music project with Hyundai will be available for free download on the brand's website at 7:00 PM (KST) on Aug. 31st. The music video will premiere on the company's official worldwide YouTube channel (@HyundaiWorldwide) at 11:00 AM (KST), Sep. 2nd.
The brand song "IONIQ: I'm On It" gives voice in line with IONIQ's goal to offer customer centric EV experiences centered on connected lifestyle solutions. The song's lyrics—sung and rapped by BTS's RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—express feelings of discovery, curiosity, hope, creativity, and inspiration for the future, affirmed by the refrain 'IONIQ takes me there.' The music video will feature the Hyundai's latest concept EV Prophecy unveiled in March.

As Hyundai Motor's new dedicated EV brand, IONIQ reinforces the company's commitment to clean mobility and reflects its ongoing transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. IONIQ aims to offer customer centric EV experiences centered on connected lifestyle solutions in line with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity'. Under IONIQ, Hyundai Motor plans to introduce three new dedicated EV models over the next four years with more innovative models to follow, including IONIQ 5, a mid-sized CUV, IONIQ 6, a sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large SUV.

"I hope Hyundai and BTS's new collaboration song encourages the band's global fan base as well as our customers to draw their attention to Hyundai's vision for clean mobility, which is being realized through the new IONIQ EV brand," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officier at Hyundai Motor Company.

Global CMO, Wonhong Cho added: "Hyundai Motor and BTS have continued to collaborate to spread the value of the positive energy they pursue together beyond advertising specific vehicle. The new IONIQ lineup is Hyundai Motor's answer to environmental problems and sustainable global communities that Millennials and Gen-Z generations are concerned about, and we will show the substance through the acceleration of the EV vision for future." he said. "We will communicate the customer centric EV experiences that IONIQ brand will bring, sincerely to many fans and customers around the world through the brand music.

Fans who want to further celebrate IONIQ with BTS can participate in an online event for a chance to win a limited-edition cassette tape-shaped music player. The music player contains two tracks - "IONIQ: I'm On It" and individual messages from each member of the band.

Hyundai worldwide: (https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en)
Lifestyle Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/hyundai.lifestyle/)
Twitter: (https://twitter.com/Hyundai_Global)






Most read news of the week
Jonny Polonsky Presents 'The Weeping Souls' Remix By Alain Johannes (Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan, QOTSA, PJ Harvey)
American Wisper: The Film Hollywood Hoped Would Never Get Made - Now Streaming After Nine International Film Festival Awards
MTV Announces 2020 "VMAs" Pre-Show Performers, Everyday Heroes
Hard Rock International Brings Back The Joy Of Music Festivals To Its Cafes With The First-Ever Hard Rock Cafe Festival 2020
Austin Ingerman Releases New Single + Video For "Diesel Fuel" From His Solo Project Featuring James Renshaw On Drums!
Family, Friendship And Fashion Are Front And Center In Nickelodeon's Brand-new Animated Preschool Series Made By Maddie, Premiering Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020
Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!
SIMA Releases Edgy Version Of 'Love Is A Battlefield'
Award-Winning, Country Music Artist, Jimmy Charles Set To Release New Single "Hard Way To Go"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0205791 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031783580780029 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how