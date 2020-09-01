Morgan Myles Takes Home Double Win At 2020 NIMAs





Listen to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented singer-songwriter Morgan Myles takes home two major awards at this year's NIMAs (Nashville Industry Music Awards) - Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, both in the all-genre category. Announced yesterday (8/24), both awards were received in recognition of Myles' January release of debut album Therapy, which was co-produced by the talented Jason Mater and GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter Corey Crowder (" I'm Comin' Over " by Chris Young, "Tailgate" by RaeLynn).In her acceptance speech, Myles thanked her parents, friends, and fans for the strength they've given her to continue forward in music."I'm completely speechless. Thank you so much for appreciating my voice, my musicianship, my writing - it's all that I live to do."Mater praised the award-winning project and complimented the co-production process."It was amazing working with Morgan Myles, who's vocal power is unmatched. It was also a wonderful opportunity to be able to co-produce a few songs with Corey Crowder. The man is a legend."Therapy seamlessly blends Myles' personal brand of soul, pop, and rock. The project shines with her impressive 5-octave vocal range, with Rolling Stone Country proclaiming, "The woman has got some serious pipes," and offers an inspiring lineup of tracks, including "Up To You," "Sanctuary," "Silence," "Empire," "a bonafide empowerment anthem…" (The Boot) and the "stunning" (American Songwriter) title tune. The nine-track album earned praise from the press, with Billboard musing "Myles proves her staying power on impressive debut, Therapy."Therapy comes after a series of successful single releases, including "Knew Love," "...soul-soaked ballad…" (Taste of Country) "Whiskey Dreaming," and " Acapella " - which streamed over 500k times worldwide in less than two months."Music is my therapy, my place of healing and happiness," said Myles of the project. "I want to connect with my listeners on a deeper level so they know they are not alone. Music is our one intimate, universal language."Following the popularity of the Therapy, Myles is in the process of releasing acoustic recordings and videos for several of the album tracks. The acoustic Therapy sessions were recorded at East Iris Recording Studios, produced and mixed by UMG producer/engineer Jake Butler, mastered by Kevin Reeves (Dwight Yoakam, Judy Garland, George Harrison) and feature guitarist Scott Reeves. Most recently, the visual for the song "Mad At Myself," which details one of Myles' past music industry experiences, premiered yesterday with Wide Open Country.To learn more about Morgan Myles, visit morganmyleslive.com, and follow Morgan Myles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.Listen to Morgan Myles on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube Music.



