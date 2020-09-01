Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 01/09/2020

PJ Morton Releases Gospel According To PJ

PJ Morton Releases Gospel According To PJ
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, PJ Morton releases his long-awaited, first-ever gospel album, Gospel According to PJ (Morton Inspiration/Tyscot Records). Featuring personal idols and luminaries like Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, The Clark Sisters, Commissioned, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, his father Bishop Paul S. Morton and many more, PJ self-produced the album primarily over a month of remote recording sessions but has been working towards it his whole life. From growing up a preacher's kid to playing the organ in front of thousands of New Orleans congregation members every Sunday, earning his first paycheck for writing a Men of Standard song at age 15, and paving his own path as a multi Grammy-winning R&B artist, the church has always been at the base of PJ Morton's career. Now, he returns to those roots to deliver the inspirational music he knows is needed now more than ever.
Listen to Gospel According to PJ here: https://smarturl.it/ukr2ld
Watch PJ's performance of album opener "Don't Let Go" from the NAACP's 2020 Virtual March on Washington last night (starting at 39:30): https://bit.ly/3hDgsmu

Leading dozens of video-conferenced collaborations from his New Orleans studio, Gospel According to PJ showcases Morton's dexterity as both a songwriter and bandleader, as the track list includes fresh interpretations of some of the hits he's been penning for gospel stars since his adolescence. In between the songs are three interludes capturing a conversation between PJ and his dad, discussing the journey to a moment they never thought would come.

"That's my favorite part of the album," PJ confesses. "It's a story about a father and son, and my father supporting me and being there for me even though I didn't necessarily take the path that people thought I should. We still got to this album, me being who I am, and me making him proud. He supported me through all of it."

Following a 2020 BET Award nomination for Best Gospel/Inspirational Song, lead single "All In His Plan" (feat. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary) has earned a 2020 Dove Nomination for Traditional Gospel Song of the Year. Read more about the project in an interview with BET, and watch the music video for "So In Love" (feat. Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls & Zacardi Cortez).

Gospel According to PJ Track List
Dad's Interlude: WELCOME (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)
Don't Let Go (feat. Kim Burrell)
Repay You (feat. J Moss)
Gotta Have You (feat. Kirk Franklin, Jermaine Dolly & Lena Byrd Miles)
Over and Over (feat. Commissioned)
Dad's Interlude: ORIGIN (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)
So In Love (feat. Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls & Zacardi Cortez)
All In His Plan (feat. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary)
Here He Comes Again (feat. The Clark Sisters)
God Can/Let Go (feat. Smokie Norful)
Dad's Interlude: IN CLOSING (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)
Never Be The Same (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Brian Courtney Wilson & Travis Greene)
Do You Believe (feat. Yolanda Adams)






