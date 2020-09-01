PJ Morton Releases Gospel According To PJ



Listen to Gospel According to PJ here: https://smarturl.it/ukr2ld

Watch PJ's performance of album opener "



Leading dozens of video-conferenced collaborations from his New Orleans studio, Gospel According to PJ showcases Morton's dexterity as both a songwriter and bandleader, as the track list includes fresh interpretations of some of the hits he's been penning for gospel stars since his adolescence. In between the songs are three interludes capturing a conversation between PJ and his dad, discussing the journey to a moment they never thought would come.



"That's my favorite part of the album," PJ confesses. "It's a story about a father and son, and my father supporting me and being there for me even though I didn't necessarily take the path that people thought I should. We still got to this album, me being who I am, and me making him proud. He supported me through all of it."



Following a 2020 BET Award nomination for Best Gospel/Inspirational Song, lead single "All In His Plan" (feat.



Gospel According to PJ Track List

Dad's Interlude: WELCOME (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)

Don't Let Go (feat. Kim Burrell)

Repay You (feat. J Moss)

Gotta Have You (feat. Kirk Franklin, Jermaine Dolly & Lena Byrd Miles)

Over and Over (feat. Commissioned)

Dad's Interlude: ORIGIN (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)

So In Love (feat. Darrel 'MusiqCity'

All In His Plan (feat.

Here He Comes Again (feat. The Clark Sisters)

God Can/Let Go (feat. Smokie Norful)

Dad's Interlude: IN CLOSING (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)

Never Be The Same (feat.

