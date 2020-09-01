Tigran Hamasyan Releases Video For "The Dream Voyager" From New Album, "The Call Within"



On The Call Within, Hamasyan performs ten original compositions, with Evan Marien on electric bass and Arthur Hnatek on drums. Jazzwise exclaims: "An exceptional recording for exceptional times." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist/composer Tigran Hamasyan, whose new album, The Call Within, was released on Nonesuch this past Friday, has released a video for the album track "The Dream Voyager." The video features collages by Nanuka Tchitchoua and animation by T. Wade Ivy."This song is dedicated to my father, who has an ability to see places in his dreams where he has never been before," Hamasyan says. "Every once in a while, he visits these places following the memory of the details of his dreams."On The Call Within, Hamasyan performs ten original compositions, with Evan Marien on electric bass and Arthur Hnatek on drums. Jazzwise exclaims: "An exceptional recording for exceptional times."



