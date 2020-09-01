Grandson X KennyHoopla

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Canadian-American singer grandson reimagines KennyHoopla's "lost cause//" single — adding new production elements to the already pulsating track, self-described by KennyHoopla as "new wave nostalgia."



"I'm very very excited about the present and future of alternative music, and the responsibility we take on in showing kids the way, through the honesty and vulnerability we let out in the music. Kenny's next up," says grandson on the collaboration. "I'm happy he gave me the assist on this one."



grandson takes elements of his rock and roll, hip hop and electronic music roots and combines them to tell stories of reclaiming power over one's life, confronting social issues facing his generation and opening up about struggles with addiction and mental health. more here: https://shorefire.com/roster/grandson



