News
RnB 01/09/2020

Big Sean Premieres New Video For "Harder Than My Demons"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Big Sean is turning up the heat in the run-up to this Friday's release of DETROIT 2, his long-awaited new album via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music, as he premieres the video for his single "Harder Than My Demons." Last week, Sean released "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle, and then followed up on Friday with a DETROIT 2 preview video for "Don Life" featuring Lil Wayne.

News of Sean's fifth studio album release, DETROIT 2, has been widely proclaimed in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, Complex, VIBE, Highsnobiety, XXL, and other media outlets. Building further excitement, Sean has revealed exclusive new updated DETROIT 2 merch + digital download bundles, available HERE now. Go HERE to pre-save DETROIT 2.

DETROIT 2 is the long-awaited successor to Detroit, (2012), Sean's penultimate fourth career mixtape. That project, which was released nearly eight years ago to the date of DETROIT 2, featured hip-hop A-list luminaries including French Montana (on "Mula"), J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5'9," and Tyga.

All four of Sean's prior albums - which also include Finally Famous, his RIAA platinum debut of 2011, and Hall Of Fame (2013) - debuted at #1 on the Rap chart. They were followed by the landmark RIAA platinum Dark Sky Paradise (2015), which debuted across-the-board at #1 on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. I Decided (2017), containing "Bounce Back," "Moves" and "Jump Out the Window" became Sean's second consecutive album to debut again across-the-board at #1 on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. Twenty88, his 2016 collab with fellow G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam star Jhené Aiko, also debuted at #1 on the Rap and R&B/hip-hop charts.

In addition to his RIAA platinum and multi-platinum albums, Big Sean's track record boasts an impressive 18 gold, platinum and multi-platinum hit singles, among them a trio of #1 urban radio staples: "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay" (featur­­ing Kanye West and Roscoe Dash, with over 45 million combined YouTube views); Kanye West's 4x-platinum "Mercy"featuring fellow Def Jam MCs Pusha T and 2 Chainz (over 200 million views); and the 5x-platinum "I Don't Fuck With You" featuring E-40 (nearly 400 million views).

With over 43 million combined Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud followers, and over 1.7 BILLION YouTube views since his signing to G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam in 2007, Big Sean has become one of urban and rhythm radio's most consistent hitmakers, and one of Def Jam's major core artists.






