YG's Highly Anticipated 5th Studio Album "My Life 4Hunnid," Officially Arriving On October 2

Simultaneously, YG remains a pillar of the community. He donated $100,000 worth of food from his restaurant Fishbone Seafood in honor of Juneteenth. Additionally, he founded the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze. Among various initiatives, the nonprofit provided $10,000 in PPE to Los Angeles families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic residing in Emergency Crisis Housing. Plus, he built a platform for buzzing artists such as Day Sulan with his 4HUNNID label in partnership with Epic Records. The 4HUNNID brand also comprises a clothing line of the same name co-owned by YG and creative director Gavin Mathieu. Infiltrating high fashion and occupying space in retailers such as Barneys, Zumiez, and more, the line amplifies his impact. Not to mention, the accomplished actor graced the big screen in White Boy Rick with Academy® Award winner Matthew McConaughey. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum Bompton-based rapper YG officially reveals October 2nd as as the in-store date for MY LIFE 4HUNNID, his eagerly awaited fifth studio album on Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. Released today in anticipation of the album is the video for "Equinox" featuring Day Sulan, the L.A. rapper signed to YG's 4HUNNID label. Day Sulan won attention last year for her feature on "Her Story," a track from YG's album, 4Real 4Real which marked his fourth consecutive Top 10 debut on Billboard 200 album chart."Equinox" follows up YG's explosive breakout single + video "SWAG," which has amassed over 17 million YouTube views and over 14 million global streams since July. Prior to that he released "FTP" during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and became a social justice anthem for the movement. In May, YG released "Laugh Now, Kry Later!" which has netted over 17 million global streams and over 4 million YouTube views to dateThe success of 4Real 4Real built on the extraordinary year that YG enjoyed in 2018, centering on his RIAA gold Top 5 album, Stay Dangerous (August). The LP was buoyed by " Big Bank " featur­ing Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Big Sean, one of the biggest singles of YG's career, a triple-platinum #1 smash with over 197 million YouTube views to date. Stay Dangerous followed-up YG's critically acclaimed Still Brazy (2016), hailed by the New York Times as "an artisanal, proletarian Los Angeles gangster rap record." My Krazy Life ranked by Complex at #1, "a modern gangsta rap classic… a gust of fresh air… In an era when most albums feel rushed, My Krazy Life sounds like it was a lifetime in the making." My Krazy Life contained the Top 5 Rap phenom "My N***a" featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan (4x-platinum with over 332 million YouTube views); and the landmark Top 5 double-platinum " Who Do You Love? " featuring Drake (over 176 million YouTube views).Since emerging in 2009, YG has projected the voice of the streets into the mainstream and ultimately left a mark as a rapper, actor, entrepreneur, designer, and philanthropist. The Compton native has gathered nearly 10 billion streams, a dozen platinum and gold certifications, and various honors. He's the rare maverick who can stand arm-in-arm with protestors one day, appear on-screen next to an Academy® Award winner the next day, and preside over a fashion runway on another day. He has landed four consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. Among numerous anthems with social implications, Billboard christened the politically charged "FDT" [feat. Nipsey Hussle] one of the "Songs That Defined the Decade." In 2020, he fought back again with the anti-racist screed "FTP" and its music video of which Variety claimed, "If there's a music video that captures the Black Lives Matter demonstra­tions of June 2020, it's YG's 'FTP'." He accompanied the reunited Public Enemy and an all-star cast of collaborators for a show-stopping performance of "Fight The Power" at the BET Awards in 2020.Simultaneously, YG remains a pillar of the community. He donated $100,000 worth of food from his restaurant Fishbone Seafood in honor of Juneteenth. Additionally, he founded the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze. Among various initiatives, the nonprofit provided $10,000 in PPE to Los Angeles families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic residing in Emergency Crisis Housing. Plus, he built a platform for buzzing artists such as Day Sulan with his 4HUNNID label in partnership with Epic Records. The 4HUNNID brand also comprises a clothing line of the same name co-owned by YG and creative director Gavin Mathieu. Infiltrating high fashion and occupying space in retailers such as Barneys, Zumiez, and more, the line amplifies his impact. Not to mention, the accomplished actor graced the big screen in White Boy Rick with Academy® Award winner Matthew McConaughey.



