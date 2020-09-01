NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars New Compilation Album Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
UMG/Universal Music
announces the release of NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars. Out today, the brand new compilation album features 20 hits from some of the biggest names in Country music, alongside rapidly rising stars.
NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars is a new addition to the best-selling "NOW" compilation series and joins a catalogue of beloved Country compilations like NOW COUNTRY 6, NOW COUNTRY 8, NOW COUNTRY 11, as well as other "Best of", Disney, and Party Anthem compilations.
The thoughtfully curated collection of songs on this compilation - including both moody ballads and light-hearted dance tunes - provides an irresistible taste of the ever-evolving and multi-faceted genre of country music.
NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars includes a wide range of standout singles including Keith Urban's 2020 hit "Polaroid," The Reklaws' breakout track "Old Country Soul," Sam Hunt's infectious "Body Like a Back Road," and Kacey Musgraves' soulful ballad "Rainbow." Jess Moskaluke, Brothers Osborne, Little
Big Town, and Maddie & Tae
are amongst other artists featured on the album.
NOW Country: Hits & Rising Stars is available for purchase now on MusicVaultz and on all digital streaming platforms.
NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars - Tracklist:
1. Keith Urban
- Polaroid
2. Little
Big Town - Nightfall
3. The Reklaws - Old Country Soul
4. Luke Bryan
- Knockin' Boots
5. James
Barker Band - Slow Down Town
6. Caylee Hammack - Small Town Hypocrite
7. Dierks Bentley
& Brothers Osborne
- Burning Man
8. Jon Pardi
- Heartache Medication
9. Kacey Musgraves
- Rainbow
10. Jade Eagleson - Lucky
11. Maddie & Tae
- Die From A Broken Heart
12. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart
13. Jess Moskaluke - Country Girls
14. Sam Hunt
- Body Like A Back Road
15. Travis
Denning - After A Few (Acoustic)
16. Drew Powell - If You're Up
17. Tyler Joe Miller - Pillow Talkin'
18. Ryan Langdon - Best Night
19. Eric Ethridge - Dream
Girl
20. Owen Barney - Thank Her For That