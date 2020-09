NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars New Compilation Album Out Now

NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars is a new addition to the best-selling "NOW" compilation series and joins a catalogue of beloved Country compilations like NOW COUNTRY 6, NOW COUNTRY 8, NOW COUNTRY 11, as well as other "Best of", Disney, and Party Anthem compilations.



The thoughtfully curated collection of songs on this compilation - including both moody ballads and light-hearted dance tunes - provides an irresistible taste of the ever-evolving and multi-faceted genre of country music.



NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars includes a wide range of standout singles including Keith Urban's 2020 hit "Polaroid," The Reklaws' breakout track "Old Country Soul," Sam Hunt's infectious "Body Like a Back Road," and Kacey Musgraves' soulful ballad "Rainbow." Jess Moskaluke, Brothers Osborne,

NOW Country: Hits & Rising Stars is available for purchase now on MusicVaultz and on all digital streaming platforms.



NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars - Tracklist:

1.

2.

3. The Reklaws - Old Country Soul

4.

5.

6. Caylee Hammack - Small Town Hypocrite

7.

8.

9.

10. Jade Eagleson - Lucky

11.

12. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart

13. Jess Moskaluke - Country Girls

14.

15.

16. Drew Powell - If You're Up

17. Tyler Joe Miller - Pillow Talkin'

18. Ryan Langdon - Best Night

19. Eric Ethridge -

20. Owen Barney - Thank Her For That New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UMG/Universal Music announces the release of NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars. Out today, the brand new compilation album features 20 hits from some of the biggest names in Country music, alongside rapidly rising stars.NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars is a new addition to the best-selling "NOW" compilation series and joins a catalogue of beloved Country compilations like NOW COUNTRY 6, NOW COUNTRY 8, NOW COUNTRY 11, as well as other "Best of", Disney, and Party Anthem compilations.The thoughtfully curated collection of songs on this compilation - including both moody ballads and light-hearted dance tunes - provides an irresistible taste of the ever-evolving and multi-faceted genre of country music.NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars includes a wide range of standout singles including Keith Urban's 2020 hit "Polaroid," The Reklaws' breakout track "Old Country Soul," Sam Hunt's infectious "Body Like a Back Road," and Kacey Musgraves' soulful ballad "Rainbow." Jess Moskaluke, Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, and Maddie & Tae are amongst other artists featured on the album.NOW Country: Hits & Rising Stars is available for purchase now on MusicVaultz and on all digital streaming platforms.NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars - Tracklist:1. Keith Urban - Polaroid2. Little Big Town - Nightfall3. The Reklaws - Old Country Soul4. Luke Bryan - Knockin' Boots5. James Barker Band - Slow Down Town6. Caylee Hammack - Small Town Hypocrite7. Dierks Bentley Brothers Osborne - Burning Man8. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication9. Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow10. Jade Eagleson - Lucky11. Maddie & Tae - Die From A Broken Heart12. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart13. Jess Moskaluke - Country Girls14. Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road15. Travis Denning - After A Few (Acoustic)16. Drew Powell - If You're Up17. Tyler Joe Miller - Pillow Talkin'18. Ryan Langdon - Best Night19. Eric Ethridge - Dream Girl20. Owen Barney - Thank Her For That