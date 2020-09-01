Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 01/09/2020

NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars New Compilation Album Out Now

NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars New Compilation Album Out Now
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UMG/Universal Music announces the release of NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars. Out today, the brand new compilation album features 20 hits from some of the biggest names in Country music, alongside rapidly rising stars.

NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars is a new addition to the best-selling "NOW" compilation series and joins a catalogue of beloved Country compilations like NOW COUNTRY 6, NOW COUNTRY 8, NOW COUNTRY 11, as well as other "Best of", Disney, and Party Anthem compilations.

The thoughtfully curated collection of songs on this compilation - including both moody ballads and light-hearted dance tunes - provides an irresistible taste of the ever-evolving and multi-faceted genre of country music.

NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars includes a wide range of standout singles including Keith Urban's 2020 hit "Polaroid," The Reklaws' breakout track "Old Country Soul," Sam Hunt's infectious "Body Like a Back Road," and Kacey Musgraves' soulful ballad "Rainbow." Jess Moskaluke, Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, and Maddie & Tae are amongst other artists featured on the album.
NOW Country: Hits & Rising Stars is available for purchase now on MusicVaultz and on all digital streaming platforms.

NOW COUNTRY: Hits & Rising Stars - Tracklist:
1. Keith Urban - Polaroid
2. Little Big Town - Nightfall
3. The Reklaws - Old Country Soul
4. Luke Bryan - Knockin' Boots
5. James Barker Band - Slow Down Town
6. Caylee Hammack - Small Town Hypocrite
7. Dierks Bentley & Brothers Osborne - Burning Man
8. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication
9. Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow
10. Jade Eagleson - Lucky
11. Maddie & Tae - Die From A Broken Heart
12. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart
13. Jess Moskaluke - Country Girls
14. Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road
15. Travis Denning - After A Few (Acoustic)
16. Drew Powell - If You're Up
17. Tyler Joe Miller - Pillow Talkin'
18. Ryan Langdon - Best Night
19. Eric Ethridge - Dream Girl
20. Owen Barney - Thank Her For That






Most read news of the week
Jonny Polonsky Presents 'The Weeping Souls' Remix By Alain Johannes (Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan, QOTSA, PJ Harvey)
MTV Announces 2020 "VMAs" Pre-Show Performers, Everyday Heroes
SIMA Releases Edgy Version Of 'Love Is A Battlefield'
Award-Winning, Country Music Artist, Jimmy Charles Set To Release New Single "Hard Way To Go"
MidOcean Partners Acquires Music Reports, A Leading Independent Provider Of Music Rights Data, Administration, And Management Services
Nashville's Ben De La Cour To Release Limited Edition 7", Benefiting Nashville's The FreeStore
Queen + Adam Lambert Share "The Show Must Go On" From New Album Live Around The World
_By.Alexander (Aka Alex Da Kid) Releases New Album "000 Channel Black"
Jeremy McComb Inks Label Deal With Average Joes Entertainment




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201800 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015339851379395 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how