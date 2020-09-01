Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions



CLOUZINE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS is an international music competition initiated by Clouzine Magazine, an Online

Browse list of winners

https://clouzinemagazine.com/winners.html



As for submissions Clouzine has a list of categories (New Age, World, Dance/Electronic, Instrumental, Americana/Country, Classical, Children, Pop, Rock, Latin pop/Latin Jazz and Brazilian, Blues, Jazz, Acoustic/Folk, Native American/Hawaii, Indie, Ambient, Hip Hop, Funk plus an option for others where artists have the possibility to put their genre if not listed). In addition to the above Clouzine has a



For submissions till

clouzinemagazine.com and click the submission link.



Clouzine tries to represent and promote all your achievements on its websites, blogs and social media. Clouzine does not limit the submissions to new works only. Any of your works from any year is eligible. So keep this in mind.



Decisions will be made by our Billboard charted team of Clouzine plus some European journalists (they listen to submitted material without being informed about the artist, so only the music counts).



Winners get their award certificates sent to their addresses.

For submissions till

clouzinemagazine.com and click the submission link.



You may check that on our Facebook sites:

https://www.facebook.com/ClouzineMusicAwards/

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



Winners who were not featured before, will have a slot for an interview in one of coming issues of Clouzine Magazine.



Maybe your work gets now the recognition that it had already deserved. Wishing all the best to our alums and all artists who submitted their awesome works. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine Magazine announced closing date for submissions to its Fall 2020 competition (all genres) as September 30, 2020.CLOUZINE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS is an international music competition initiated by Clouzine Magazine, an Online Music Magazine run by Turkish-Austrian couple Nihal Ses aka OpBe and Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop). The mag covers numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental, Classical, and Independent. Published by Billboard charted team. Anything unique welcome; whatever the genre. Clouzine also gives chance to newer/unknown artists with qualifications.Browse list of winnershttps://clouzinemagazine.com/winners.htmlAs for submissions Clouzine has a list of categories (New Age, World, Dance/Electronic, Instrumental, Americana/Country, Classical, Children, Pop, Rock, Latin pop/Latin Jazz and Brazilian, Blues, Jazz, Acoustic/Folk, Native American/Hawaii, Indie, Ambient, Hip Hop, Funk plus an option for others where artists have the possibility to put their genre if not listed). In addition to the above Clouzine has a Music Video option.For submissions till September 30, 2020, go toclouzinemagazine.com and click the submission link.Clouzine tries to represent and promote all your achievements on its websites, blogs and social media. Clouzine does not limit the submissions to new works only. Any of your works from any year is eligible. So keep this in mind.Decisions will be made by our Billboard charted team of Clouzine plus some European journalists (they listen to submitted material without being informed about the artist, so only the music counts).Winners get their award certificates sent to their addresses.For submissions till September 30, 2020, go toclouzinemagazine.com and click the submission link.You may check that on our Facebook sites:https://www.facebook.com/ClouzineMusicAwards/https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/Winners who were not featured before, will have a slot for an interview in one of coming issues of Clouzine Magazine.Maybe your work gets now the recognition that it had already deserved. Wishing all the best to our alums and all artists who submitted their awesome works.



