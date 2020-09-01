eBay Partners With Record Store Day To Spotlight Independent Record Stores Across The Country





"This year, I've been amazed as I watch record stores react to the world around them and shift their business model to include online sales as a way to reach their customers where they are — which is mostly at home — and continue to provide them with entertainment, distraction and fun, while keeping their own important small business afloat," said Carrie Colliton, Carrie Colliton, a Record Store Day co-founder. "eBay has been a great way for stores to grow and expand their reach."



"We look for every opportunity to support small business on eBay, especially right now as they adapt to these challenging times," said Chelsea Walsh, Senior Category Manager, Media & Musical Instruments. "Our partnership with Record Store Day comes at the ideal moment when we can help elevate independent record stores and bring them new customers, all while celebrating music and vinyl collecting."



Record Drops from Small Businesses

Vinyl collecting has seen a massive resurgence in recent years, and eBay's 182 million active buyers worldwide — coupled with RSD's following among music lovers and business owners — make for a curated online shopping event unlike any other. With nearly 400 titles spread over the three RSD drop dates, including albums from Billie Eilish,



August 29:

Charli XCX, "Vroom Vroom EP"

Billie Eilish, "Live At Third Man Records"



The Pretenders, "Live! At the Paradise, Boston, 1980"

U2, "11 O'CLOCK TICK TOCK (40th Anniversary Edition)"

Midland, "Live From The Palomino"



Fleetwood Mac, "The Alternate Rumours"

The Notorious B.I.G., "It Was All A Dream: The

The Rolling Stones, "Steel Wheels Live (Atlantic City, NJ, 1989)"

Britney Spears, "Oops!...I Did It Again (Remixes and B-side)"

The Doors, "The Soft Parade: Stripped"

October 24:

Miles Davis, "Double Image: Rare Miles From the Complete B*****s Brew Sessions"

The Rolling Stones, "Metamorphosis UK"

Cheap Trick, "Out To Get You! Live 1977"

Johnny Cash, "Classic Cash: Hall Of Fame Series - Early Mixes (1987)"

Beck, "No Distraction / Uneventful Days (Remixes)"

This collaboration comes at a time when record stores and other small businesses are adapting to the unforeseen impacts of COVID-19. While some businesses adopt curb-side pickup or delivery services to stay connected, others turn to ecommerce and marketplaces like eBay.



Karl Groeger, president of Looney Tunes Record Store and participant in the upcoming RSD event, said the following of his experience using the platform: "The last few months for our 49-year-old brick and mortar store have been difficult, to say the least, dealing with the complications of the coronavirus. Our saving grace has been our eBay store. Our online business has skyrocketed from 15% of our business in 2019 to now over 35%! We would love for our customers to pop into our store but if they can't, check out our eBay store - we really don't know where we would be today without it."



Celebrating Records with Vinyl Week

eBay is also celebrating the third-annual Vinyl Week starting



These small business-focused events come on the heels of eBay's efforts to provide resources and relief to entrepreneurs navigating impacts of the coronavirus. In the initial months, eBay launched its "Up & Running" program which focused specifically on retailers without an online presence to help them reach new customers through ecommerce — today, tens of thousands of small businesses have joined eBay to sell through the program. Looking ahead, the marketplace continues to identify opportunities to elevate and educate sellers turning to online marketplaces as part of their business operations.







eBay has 1.5 billion plus listings

eBay has 182 million active buyers worldwide

71% of items ship for free in U.S., U.K. and DE

81% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

$17.1 billion mobile volume on the eBay platform

530 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.



Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent



Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, has taken place annually in April. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 13th annual Record Store Day will be replaced by RSD Drops, three separate title drop dates set to take place on three

