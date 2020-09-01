Celebrated Eclectic Producer obylx Shares 'Climb'!





Inspired by classic tales of lost souls heading to the wilderness to find purpose, in late 2017



'Climb' contains the timeless hooks reminiscent of the likes of Supertramp, The



Shimmering synths greet the listener as the dramatic and theatrical elements are introduced with casual string instruments. 'Climb' lives up to its name as the build creates a lighthearted and glossy atmosphere, filling the listener with warmth. obylx has created a singular, unstoppable tune of positivity that will be sure to brighten any playlist.



Speaking of 'Climb', obylx tells us, "When self imposed rules and expectations actually hold you back in a situation where you could be flourishing without them" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bristol-based producer obylx releases his latest single 'Climb' on the 1st of September via Guise Records. The single was mastered by Prash 'Engine Earz' Mistry (Jorja Smith, The Prodigy). obylx has seen support from the likes of The Times (alongside Grimes, Stormzy and Harry Styles), CLASH Magazine, Medium, tmrw mag, Kaltblut Magazine, Northern Transmissions, Plastic Magazine, Hertz Magazine, Son Of Marketing. Airplay support came from BBC Radio 6's Lauren Laverne, BBC Introducing in the West, Amazing Radio and his single, 'Walk On' was added to NPR Music's Playlist. In turn, the producer has racked up a staggering 5 million plays on Spotify alone. His music has also been heard soundtracking content across media platforms including Apple iPhone releases, Formula 1 Grand Prix highlights, O2 UK television adverts and was the producer recently had his track 'Alive' licensed to the new Shia LeBoeuf film 'The Tax Collector' (out on 7th August). His previous work as Odjbox has seen the producer rack up over 241 million plays across streaming platforms.Inspired by classic tales of lost souls heading to the wilderness to find purpose, in late 2017 Oliver Johnson decided he too should embark on his own journey. He created a fictional wanderer called obylx to use as a vessel to chronicle his discovery of self. Beginning on the 1st January 2018, obylx has since released a new song on the first day of each and every month, essentially an evolving musical diary. The producer will be continuing to release a new single on the first of each month through this year and we can expect to see his third full-length album in December.'Climb' contains the timeless hooks reminiscent of the likes of Supertramp, The Beatles and the modern stylings of Tame Impala. As a result, his sound remains unique with dynamics that cannot be tied to the shackles of genre. Influenced by the likes of Bowie, Grandaddy, Radiohead, Phillip Glass, and Randy Newman, obylx draws from a wide spectrum of reference points while at once never fully committing to any particular one - navigating deftly between obscurantism and pure genius.Shimmering synths greet the listener as the dramatic and theatrical elements are introduced with casual string instruments. 'Climb' lives up to its name as the build creates a lighthearted and glossy atmosphere, filling the listener with warmth. obylx has created a singular, unstoppable tune of positivity that will be sure to brighten any playlist.Speaking of 'Climb', obylx tells us, "When self imposed rules and expectations actually hold you back in a situation where you could be flourishing without them"



