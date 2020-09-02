Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 02/09/2020

Banana Club Debut Music Video For The Release Of "The Feels"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Banana Club premiering "The Feels" Music Video on September 1, 2020. Banana Club is a project formed by Jennessa Rose Cairo at the beginning of 2020. So far this year Banana Club has put out two singles, and just dropped a two song project featuring "The Feels" and "I Try".
Banana Club has a growing legion of loyal followers across the globe. The first two songs, "Could be Fun" and "24 Miles" have over 600,000 Spotify streams already.
Check out Banana Club Music Video at https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZenpGc6fKdY

"The Feels" is a Y2K inspired love song full of energy. Written about letting yourself fall in love when it's not you're forte.
"I Try" is an intense yet dancy song relating to all of the anxieties and personal struggles 2020 has brought up.

Producer on both tracks: Stefan Macarewich
Played on by: Daniel Laner, Mackenzie Cregan
Written, sang and played on by Jennessa Rose Cairo

Banana Club hopes to perform & tour next year once it is safe.
Banana Club Music can be found worldwide on all digital platforms.
https://instagram.com/bananaclub?igshid=z2e09ed7vigj
https://instagram.com/jennessarose?igshid=14spyxu7zovs0






