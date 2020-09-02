Banana Club Debut Music Video For The Release Of "The Feels"



Banana Club has a growing legion of loyal followers across the globe. The first two songs, "Could be Fun" and "24 Miles" have over 600,000 Spotify streams already.

Check out Banana Club



"The Feels" is a Y2K inspired love song full of energy. Written about letting yourself fall in love when it's not you're forte.

"



Producer on both tracks: Stefan Macarewich

Played on by:

Written, sang and played on by Jennessa Rose Cairo



Banana Club hopes to perform & tour next year once it is safe.

Banana Club

https://instagram.com/bananaclub?igshid=z2e09ed7vigj

