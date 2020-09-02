Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 02/09/2020

Singer Ne-Yo To Headline Final USO MVP Summer Music Series

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Ne-Yo headlines the last of the USO's Military Virtual Programing (MVP) Summer Music Series on Saturday, Sept. 5, streamed live at noon ET. Fans will enjoy Ne-Yo performing some of his biggest hits including "Miss Independent," "So Sick" and his hot summer single "U 2 Luv." Ne-Yo also chats about new music and surprises some of his biggest military fans in Okinawa, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates. Viewers can tune in to USO.org/MVP to watch.

The third and final installment of the MVP summer series also features a moving performance by The War and Treaty, led by Iraq War veteran Michael Trotter. Additional entertainment includes a special pre-show with celebrity chef, competitor and BBQ pitmaster Myron Mixon and culinary specialists from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Naval Submarine Base New London who prepare festive Labor Day menus. The performance is part of the USO's multiday entertainment programming surrounding Labor Day weekend:

Friday, Sept. 4, noon ET — BBQ pitmaster Myron Mixon helps viewers prep their upcoming Labor Day menus on the USO's Instagram (@theUSO).
Saturday, Sept. 5, noon ET — Finale of the USO's MVP summer series airs, featuring Ne-Yo, The War and Treaty and chef Myron Mixon.
Sunday, Sept. 6, noon ET — Extended cut of The War and Treaty's performance broadcasts on Facebook (@theUSO) including additional songs from their upcoming album available on Sept. 25 and details about Michael Trotter's Army service.
Monday, Sept. 7, noon ET — Encore performance by Ne-Yo shared exclusively on the USO's IGTV (@theUSO).

Providing entertainment to military service members around the world is at the heart of the USO's mission. The MVP summer series, which kicked off on the Fourth of July, has brought some of music's brightest and most iconic artists and entertainers to thousands of service members around the world. In the two previous episodes, viewers heard from country music legend Clint Black, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, the iconic Mike Love and The Beach Boys, multiplatinum duo Florida Georgia Line, Grammy Award winners The Chainsmokers, singer-songwriter JoJo and other entertainers. The episodes have garnered more than 300,000 views across the USO's digital platforms.

"This year, we had an intentional shift to evolve our traditional on-base tours to deliver positive, uplifting content to our global military community anywhere, at any time," said Christopher Plamp, senior vice president of operations, programs and entertainment. "We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the entertainment community, as well as the response from the military and their families. We are committed to providing virtual entertainment beyond the pandemic, for as long as needed."

Combined with additional MVP events, the summer series is part of the USO's mission to keep our military and their families connected to family, home and country by providing high-quality programs and entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The USO has hosted 46 MVP events since April, reaching nearly 24,000 members of the military community around the world.

For more on the summer series and to view past MVP events, visit USO.org/MVP.






