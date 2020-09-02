SuperM Unleashes New Single And Video "Tiger Inside"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SuperM unveiled their new single and video, "Tiger Inside," The track is from the chart-topping K-pop supergroup's first full-length album, Super One, set for release on September 25. Like the big cat that it's named for, "Tiger Inside" is kinetic, visceral and galvanizing, exuding strength and confidence as the septet seamlessly trade off powerful vocals and traverse musical styles. Synths conjure up the grumbling noise of a tiger alongside powerful 808 bass with distortion, creating an Asian-themed track made for the dancefloor. "Bring it on," SuperM urges, sending a message about overcoming hardships and challenges by bringing out the inner tiger (passion) hidden within us all. The accompanying music video features distinctive choreography, inspired by the movements of a tiger."Tiger Inside" is the follow-up to SuperM's "100," which Rolling Stone hailed as "three and a half minutes of frenetic, high-energy fun." Praising the band's "high-octane performance" of "100" on "Good Morning America," Billboard said, "Videoing in directly from Seoul, the idols blasted through their performance, nailing energetic choreography in all-white outfits." SuperM's performance utilized the same cutting edge AR (Augmented Reality) technology that fueled their Beyond LIVE virtual show. View their "Good Morning America" performance and interview HERE. Prior to the show, SuperM did an Instagram Live interview with host Ginger Zee on the @goodmorningamerica account - and set a record for the most live viewers on an IG Live in the show's history.Forbes said, "'100' is a shot of adrenaline…[SuperM] does a fantastic job of blending rapped verses into pre-choruses and other parts of the verse performed by singers, making the entire song feel like one continuous hook." Teen Vogue hailed the song as "…a bombastic celebration of SuperM's electric, high-energy concept dialed up to a hundred." E! observed, "[100] makes it clear these guys are not messing around. They're coming for the crown." The official video for "100" has amassed nearly 15 million views.Fans who pre-order the forthcoming album in digital format will instantly receive "Tiger Inside" and "100." SuperM brings together seven outstanding artists: SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten. With the October 2019 release of The 1st Mini Album 'SuperM' EP, SuperM made history as the first Asian artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The EP also topped the Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Digital Album, World Album, Top Current Album, Internet Album and World Digital Song Sales charts. In early 2020, the Los Angeles Times observed, "'The Avengers of K-pop' comparisons come up often, but maybe instead think of the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball 'Dream Team,' with seven-part harmonies and two-hour sets of impeccable choreography."



